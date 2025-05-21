'Incredibly moving' support for Harrogate charity from Holly, 15, after death of her dad

A 15-year-old girl has spoken in an incredibly moving way about the compassionate care she received from a Harrogate charity after the sudden loss of her dad.

Bright and kind-hearted Holly last saw her dad Damian just before his surgery for a brain aneurysm.

Sadly, it was impossible to save him but Just B Bereavement Support, a Harrogate-based charity, stepped in to support the devastated teenager.

Holly is now giving her personal backing to Just B’s new campaign to raise awareness of the importance of bereavement support and the charity’s funding needs at a time when demand for its services is soaring.

Happier times - Brave Holly with her beloved father Damian before his death of a brain aneurysm. She was helped afterwards by Harrogate charity Just B. (Picture contributed)

The last time Holly saw her dad was just before his surgery, when he gently squeezed her hand - a moment she treasures to this day.

Reunited with her Just B support worker, Emma, Holly has bravely shared her story, speaking of both sorrow and gratitude for the compassionate care that helped her manage her grief.

“It was really special to share stories about my dad,” Holly said.

“My friends had already heard them all before, so it was nice to have someone new to talk to.

"Remembering those moments is important to me, and the more I talk about them, the more memories come back.”

Her healthy dad, Damian, tragically died after suffering a brain aneurysm at home.

One moment he was sitting at the dinner table with his family, the next he was in sudden, unbearable pain.

Holly shared a close bond with her dad, built on shared adventures in the countryside, mountain biking, travel and long walks with their beloved pug, Reggie.

The loss was devastating but support from Just B helped her begin to navigate the grief.

Holly is now determined to honour her dad’s legacy, not only by raising awareness of Just B, but also of the life-changing power of organ donation.

Her father’s Damian’s selfless gift saved three lives, including someone who received his heart.

Based at Hookstone Oval in Harrogate, Just 'B' Bereavement Support is part of a wider family of services, including Herriot Hospice Homecare and Saint Michael’s Hospice, delivering emotional wellbeing and bereavement support across the Harrogate district and Hambleton and Richmondshire.

Demand for Just ‘B’s services continues to grow, and the majority of funding relies on the generosity of local individuals, businesses, and charitable trusts.

The charity is calling on the community to come together and help fund its pledge to support 50 per cent more people over the next three years.