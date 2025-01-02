Incredible turnout for Harrogate's inspirational Parkrun over the Christmas period

By Graham Chalmers
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:32 GMT
Harrogate Parkrun has enjoyed one of its biggest-ever number of entries with an incredible turnout on Christmas.

Parkrun has been credited with inspiring thousands of people in Harrogate to take up running since the weekly, free, fun, and friendly 5k run began on the Stray 20 years ago.

Part of a worldwide movement, the timed 5k event is run with the help of volunteers and is open to anyone regardless of age, ability, or background.

Normally held weekly at 9am on a Saturday, Harrogate Parkrun always attracts hundreds of runners.

Christmas Day saw an extraordinary turnout for Harrogate Parkrun with nearly 800 entrants running the three-lap course. (Picture contributed)Christmas Day saw an extraordinary turnout for Harrogate Parkrun with nearly 800 entrants running the three-lap course. (Picture contributed)
But Christmas Day saw an extraordinary turnout with a total of approximately 795 entrants running the three-lap course.

The enduring popularity and impact of Harrogate Parkrun was recognised by the town's MP Tom Gordon who tabled a motion in Parliament marking its 20th anniversary last October.

Harrogate Parkrun is always keen to welcome new volunteers.

Please check the roster at www.parkrun.org.uk/harrogate/futureroster

Then email [email protected] to let the core team know what you would like to do.

Alternatively, if you have helped before, why not try your hand at any of the roles you've not done yet?

Harrogate Parkrun is training new run directors at the moment, so it’s never too late to jump in.

Parkrun is free to enter but but please register before you first come along, then simply being along the barcode for future Parkruns.

There was no Harrogate Parkrun on New Year’s Day but it will return this Saturday, January 4, 2025.

For more information, visit: https://www.parkrun.org.uk/harrogate/

