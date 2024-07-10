Incredible rise by Knaresborough firm to become UK's leader in VIP car funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Knaresborough-based company is celebrating after passing the £2 billion mark in vehicle funding for their customers.

Located on Manse Lane in Knaresborough, Oracle Car Finance has become the UK’s leading funder of prestige, sports and classic cars over the last nearly 20 years.

And this week it revealed that last month the company surpassed £2 billion in vehicle funding for their customers.

The finance broker has broken ambitious records year after year, currently providing more funding than ever before across the UK – more than 50% of the broker’s business comes from the Greater London area, with the company providing a truly nationwide service.

With the first £1 billion threshold passed just five years ago, Oracle’s achievement of having exceeded the next landmark figure this June now sets the benchmark within the industry.

Oracle Car Finance Managing Director and Founder, Peter Brook, said, “What began with two individuals meeting each other and combining their skills to find a different way of delivering car finance, became the UK’s number one funder for prestige, sports and classic cars.

“£2 billion is just one of the milestones along the way that defines how successful we’ve been, but, more importantly, it represents the significant number of happy customers we have.

“It’s hard to imagine this success without the passion and dedication of the whole team at Oracle.

"With over 110,000 clients now on our database, we ensure that every customer is treated like a VIP.

"On average, we fund around three Land Rover products a day, and almost 12 Porsches a week, based on 2023 data, as a result of all the hard work and efficiency from the Oracle Car Finance staff."

After starting up in 2005, attempting to disrupt the car finance market, Oracle’s aim was to provide the highest level of service while assisting customers with their funding needs from their first car through to their dream car.

