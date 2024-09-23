Incredible £1 million target is smashed by charity night at hotel near Harrogate in a matter of hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity night at one of the leading hotels in the Harrogate area has hosted a glittering event which smashed its £1 million target to support the region’s most vulnerable children.

Set in a breathtaking glass Orangery, the night was hosted by the charity in partnership with Grantley Hall and proved nothing short of magical.

The highlight of the annual A Night Under The Stars was a sensational performance by Olly Murs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside Olly were brilliant performances by opera singer Olivia Safe, singer-songwriter Finn Forster and the London Community Gospel Choir

A Night Under The Stars at Grantley Hall - From left, Annabel Robinson, Head of Events and Charlotte Farrington, CEO as the news broke of the £1million target. (Picture Sophie Wilson)

As fireworks lit up the sky, the event lived up to its name, creating an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Designed by acclaimed party architect Johnny Roxburgh, with floral arrangements by Fulford Flowers, the atmosphere was one of glamour and generosity.

Guests were treated to a champagne reception followed by an exquisite four-course banquet, meticulously crafted by Grantley Hall’s Executive Chef, Simon Crannage, alongside fine wines to complement the culinary experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity auction during A Night Under The Stars was a highlight of the evening, offering an array of incredible prizes.

Guests had the opportunity to bid on exclusive items such as guitars signed by music legends Ed Sheeran, Sting, Sam Fender, Hank Marvin, and Mark Knopfler, as well as ‘money can’t buy’ experiences like a private dinner with Piers Morgan and a once-in-a-lifetime golf experience at the world-renowned Old Head Golf Links.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO at Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “People’s generosity never ceases to amaze me, and I’m so incredibly proud of what we have managed to achieve together.

“A Night Under The Stars has allowed us to collectively do something significant for our children, and the communities that we support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The percentage of children living in poverty has now risen to its highest level in over 20 years."

Richard Sykes, Managing Director of Grantley Hall said “We are truly honoured to be the host venue for a such a prestigious event and to play our part in raising such a large sum of money for our charity partner.”

For more information, please visit: https://yorkshirechildrenscharity.org/