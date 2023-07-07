Incredible positivity of Harrogate firm's founder who won Yorkshire Business Woman of The Year award

The Celebration of Sustainability and Community was held to mark #GreatBigGreenWeek by Business Woman of The Year award winner at the Yorkshire Choice Awards 2023, Valentina Hynes, founder of SVH Inc. CIC.

An acronym for Strong Vibrant, Happy and Incorporated, the Harrogate-based company is known for seeking to inspire positive change in the work place through holistic approaches to wellness.

To that end, the community event served as a powerful testament to the benefits of promoting sustainability, nurturing community connections, and advancing well-being. and mental health.

Litter pick - Award-winning Harrogate businesswoman Valentina Hynes, founder of SVH Inc. CIC, during the Celebration of Sustainability and Community with Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones and other guests. (Picture SVH Inc. CIC)

Attended by guest Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, the special day featured a diverse range of activities to enthrall attendees of all ages.

Included were:

A thought-provoking conversation café, by Valentina Hynes of SVH Inc. CIC where participants engaged in meaningful discussions, sharing ideas, and nurturing connections that fostered a sense of unity.

A sustainability and community enquiry visit to the Skipton Road Co-op, allowing participants to gain valuable insights into sustainable practices first hand.

A litter-picking initiative, working collectively to enhance the cleanliness of their surroundings.

Bowling at the Bilton Dragon Bowling Club.

Taking part in a circle dance with Dancing 4 Wellbeing.

Commending the event’s dedication to maintaining a clean and sustainable environment, Harrogate MP Andrew Jones said: “What a great initiative.

"We got lots of litter picked up. There was a real community spirit, and it was a lovely and productive way to spend a little while amid glorious sunshine, helping keep our area clean.”

In addition to the day’s festivities, SVH Inc. CIC also organised a "Letter to the Future" competition for children.

Youngsters were encouraged to articulate their thoughts and creativity regarding the event's impact on connections and sustainability.

The winners, ranging from ages four to eight, showcased remarkable talent and imagination.

Eight-year-old Estelle emerged as the champion, earning the top prize for her mixed media artwork.

SV Inc. CIC is a leading Harrogate-based wellbeing and mental health company dedicated to improving the lives of individuals.