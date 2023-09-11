News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Incredible North Yorkshire man becomes first amputee to conquer 'hardest swim in the world' in North Channel challenge

A North Yorkshire swimmer who is no stranger to Harrogate Advertiser readers has become the first disabled swimmer ever to swim the North Channel.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:06 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jonty Warneken hails from Kirk Deighton, became an open water swimmer after fighting back from a dreadful car crash near Ripley in 1994 when he had to have his left leg amputated below the knee.

As reported in national BBC News at the weekend, the remarkable Jonty became the first amputee to swim the North Channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland solo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fellow wild swimmer and friend. Jacqui Hargarve, who last year was part of the Great Britain team with Jonty that did brilliantly in the World Ice Swimming Championships, said: “The North Channel is considered to be the hardest swim in the world - more than the English Channel, thanks to the cold, jelly fish, possible orca migration path, currents.

World record - Jonty Warneken hails from Kirk Deighton, became an open water swimmer after fighting back from a dreadful car crash near Ripley in 1994.World record - Jonty Warneken hails from Kirk Deighton, became an open water swimmer after fighting back from a dreadful car crash near Ripley in 1994.
World record - Jonty Warneken hails from Kirk Deighton, became an open water swimmer after fighting back from a dreadful car crash near Ripley in 1994.
Most Popular

In theory, the distance of the North Channel swim is 21.4 miles.

In practice, however, Jonty’s efforts were hit by currents which pushed him off course and he ended up swimming 33.5 miles.

Both Jonty and Jacqui were in the team of open swimmers which swam the English Channel in 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time, the incredible Jonty said that a sizable supply of Fat Rascals from Bettys in Harrogate was one of their main energy sources for the 20-mile swim to France.

His latest challenge helped raise money for Open Country, a charity which supports people with disabilities gaining access to and enjoying the countryside.