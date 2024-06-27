Incredible new floral display launched in Valley Gardens to celebrate wonderful Harrogate charity's 40th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than new 2,000 flowers have been planted in the Valley Gardens in tribute to mark a very special year for an award winning Harrogate charity.

The horticultural team at Valley Gardens came up with the clever idea to commemorate respected charity Horticap’s 40th anniversary by recreating their 40th anniversary logo in spectacular fashion.

To create the striking image, total of around 2,600 plants were used, including 320 juwel red begonias, 400 sophistica lime petunias and 1,875 juwel white begonias.

Located at Bluecoat Wood Nurseries, Otley Road in Harrogate, Horticap is an independent, registered charity with suitably qualified staff and a team of volunteers who provide adults with learning and other disabilities training in horticulture, allied crafts and rural skills.

The horticultural team at Valley Gardens came up with the idea of commemorating Harrogate charity Horticap’s 40th anniversary by planting more than 2,600 flowers. (Picture contributed)

Ian Bradbury, General Manager of Horticap, said, “We’re all so grateful to the team at Valley Gardens for highlighting our 40th anniversary in such a fitting way.

"Our students are impressed and proud of the wonderful display and hope that visitors to the garden this summer will enjoy such a beautiful creation.

"The bed looks fantastic now and will look even better as the plants grow.”

The Valley Gardens team has also erected an information board with a QR code to take people to a page where they can make a donation to the charity.

Horticap in brief

Horticap’s development started on October 21, 1982 in Harrogate when a meeting of interested people was convened under the auspices of The Royal Society of Mentally Handicapped Children and Adults (better known as MENCAP).

In 1987 the freehold of Bluecoat Wood was purchased by Horticap from the Harrogate Hockey Club.

1990 saw the introduction of a direct public bus service to transport students from the town centre.

Today, its students receive hands-on practical training from Horticap instructors in a wide range of activities including:

Garden maintenance work.

Horticultural training.

Craft work.

Social skills.

Personal skills.

Horticap’s facilities now include a gift shop, café and gardens.

The charity’s patron, well-known broadcaster and gardener Alan Titchmarsh, said: “The spirit and enterprise of Horticap never ceases to amaze and delight me.”