Incredible Harrogate man who played piano at Bettys makes final of Channel 4 reality TV show
Talented 80-year-old pianist Duncan Goodwin is making a great impression in the second series of The Piano on Sunday evenings on Channel 4.
The show sees amateur musicians invited to publicly perform on street pianos in the concourses of major UK railway stations in this national music competition.
Performed pieces include classical standards, chart hits, and original compositions, with some performers accompanying themselves on vocals.
Mr Goodwin was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s two years ago but has carried on playing piano as a form of therapy.
Not only were his piano-playing skills evident when he performed on the concourse at Manchester’s Piccadilly rail station in episode one, his choice of song struck a chord with the judges and TV viewers.
The moving ‘A Theme for Fran’ was written 30 years ago by Duncan for his wife Fran, who appeared in the episode, too.
The couple first met in 1964 and have now been married for 42 years.
After Duncan had finished the song, the show’s presenter Claudia Winkleman told judges Mika and Lang Lang: "He is going to the concert, it is not a debate.
"It is important to have somebody like that and the fact he can speak through the piano."
Unsurprisingly, Duncan has now been picked for the final concert of The Piano.