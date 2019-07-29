Incredible Harrogate cyclist's invite to Great Nidd Bike Ride

A Harrogate man hoping to complete his incredible Arctic to Africa on a bicycle soon is inviting the public to join him on a slightly more local charity ride.

Sean McPartland, chairman of Birstwith Horticultural Society, is nearing the end of a four and a half thousand miles cycling event for Alzheimer Research UK which began nearly three years ago.

But he has taken a pit stop to help organise the The Third Great Nidd Bike Ride before he sets off on the last leg of the Arctic to Africa Cycle ride.

Harrogate man Sean and four other riders have already raised more than £16,000 for Alzheimer Research UK.

He is aiming to raise around £20,000 in total by the end of this year and local cycling fans can help by taking part in - or supporting - the Great Nidd Bike Ride.



Taking place on Saturday, September 14, Sean said, although the Dales event was in aid of a serious cause, the emphasis was on fun.

Sean said: "We have choice of two routes this year and two refreshment stops and a breakfast stop at Fearby where the local pub provide free bacon sandwiches and coffee.

"This year the full £30 entry fee, which includes insurance, will go directly to Alzheimer’s Research UK as all costs have been donated."



Sean has been taking up this challenge in three two-week phases over a period of three years since the first stage at Nordkapp, the most northern point in Europe, through the continent and into Africa.

He is expected to complete the epic charity adventure in Casablanca in October.



The Great Nidd Bike Ride will start and finish at The Station Hotel in Birstwith where there will be a free BBQ for all riders.

The event will feature a choice of two routes, one for 'serious' cyclists, the other for 'social' cyclists.

The Tough Chuffer is a 50-mile course which goes over Lofthouse.

The Bumpy One is 47 miles and is much more family-friendly.



More information is available at www.arctictoafrica.com

