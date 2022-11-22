Incredible fundraiser who helped raise £2.7m for Harrogate Hospital stands down

Retiring chairman of The Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity Andy Wilkinson, centre, with new chairman John Fox, left, and Dr Albert Day. (Picture Gered Binks)

Andy Wilkinson has been an active volunteer with The Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity for nearly 45 years, for the majority of that time taking the role of the group’s chairman.

Under his watch, the charity has raised more than £2.7m in 56 years to purchase thousands of pieces of extra equipment for Harrogate Hospital.

Now after decades of phenomenal dedication to the cause, Andy has passed the reins to new chairman John Fox.

Paying tribute at a retirement ceremony held at Cedar Court Hotel’s Tipi, Sarah Armstrong, chair of Harrogate & District NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are extremely grateful for all Andy’s fundraising efforts over many years and his commitment to supporting Harrogate Hospital in making a difference for our patients.”

The Friends’ aim is always to enhance the patient experience, funding equipment that could not be purchased through the NHS budget.

In Andy’s time he has taken the voluntary group’s charity efforts from coffee mornings to major events like the Big Picnic.

One of the biggest campaigns led by Andy saw the Friends raise £330,000 to house an MRI scanner in 2005.

More than 1,000 patients have benefited from that every single year since.

Andy Wilkinson, a Wing Commander, said: “We were given 18 months, we did it in 12."On January 1, 2005, the scanner went live.

"Until then, patients faced a 76-week wait for a scan.

"We brought it down to almost on-demand by April that year."

In recent years, the Friends of Harrogate Hospital have funded relatives’ rooms on the children’s wards so that parents of sick children have somewhere to stay, as well as on the Intensive Therapy Unit and the Stroke Unit.

The charity group has also paid for a light sensory unit, a Friends’ garden, paediatric outpatients waiting room, as well as additional equipment.

“We pride ourselves in being a good news organisation,” said Andy.

"And it brings a boost to the staff, to be supported by local people.

"They know that everybody is backing them.”

The Hospital Friends, made up of volunteers, raise money through charitable events like prize draws, with donations from events hosted by local groups.

But the biggest fundraiser every year was the Big Picnic, held in the Valley Gardens from 2008 and sponsored by Procter and Gamble.

This family day, attended by thousands of people from across the Harrogate district, raised nearly £17,000 with all the money going to the hospital.

Andy, who will stay on as a volunteer with the Friends, said his greatest achievement was helping to set up a volunteer scheme at the hospital after securing a grant in 2008.

"Getting so many young people involved in the hospital was probably my greatest achievement,” said Andy, “that and the MRI appeal.”

“In Harrogate Hospital we have a hospital that’s one of the best in the country.

"That’s down to the generosity of the people of Harrogate who have donated.”

The Harrogate Hospital Community Charity organised a celebration party for Andy and presented a Limited Edition lapel badge of crossed hands made from metal from a former Spitfire.

