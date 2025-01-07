Incredible film about Yorkshire Aid Convoy's journey to Ukraine to hand deliver humanitarian aid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stunning new film has been made which shines a light on the life-changing work of the Yorkshire Aid Convoy.

The volunteers of this charity mercy mission, which has strong links to Harrogate, travelled to war-torn Kyiv in Ukraine in March 2024 to deliver humanitarian aid – despite the risk to themselves.

Now a new film has been created to shine a light on the poignant and powerful story of the convoy’s mission to deliver vital supplies to those in need amidst the ongoing conflict.

Produced by dedicated charity volunteer and professional film maker, Rhys Durkin, Silent Night offers an intimate look at the challenges faced, the lives touched, and the incredible resilience of both the volunteers and the people of Kyiv.

It’s far from the first such journey the charity team have made since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

In fact, it’s their eighth voyage to Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid since then.

Silent Night has been hailed a moving and inspiring film, as well as a heart-wrenching watch with vital insight into the chaos occurring there.

Based in Leeds, the Yorkshire Aid Convoy was founded in 2002 by Mark Murphy, who has been involved and visiting Romania and Ukraine for more than 20 years.

He has witnessed first-hand the abject poverty that people were living in through many visits to towns, villages, orphanages, hospitals and refugee camps.

Silent Night will be presented in a private screening at the Everyman cinema in Harrogate next week.