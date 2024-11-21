In tough times the area of Harrogate that still exudes fantastic community spirit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate resident has praised the incredible community spirit of a well-known part of town where people “help others and look out for each other”.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints resident Yvonne Skelton said seen so many acts of kindness from local people and businesses around St Winifred’s Avenue.

"I have heard about and experienced, the various acts of kindness on St Winifred’s Avenue,” said Yvonne, “from the hairdressers to the cafe, the butchers, the Co-op and neighbour to neighbour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne, who is a keen runner and a member of Nidd Valley Road Runners in Harrogate, said the community spirit of the Saints area had been boosted this year by the opening of a new cafe.

Fantastic community spirit - Kat Rickert, owner of the Saints cafe, Chris Aldred, Charter Mayor of Harrogate, and local resident Yvonne Skelton. (Picture contributed)

"The Saints café has definitely added to that atmosphere with all sorts of community spirit,” she said.

"It is more than just a café. The owner Kat Rickert gets to know the regulars who sometimes need that extra bit of time to talk or, perhaps, just sit in a welcoming atmosphere”.

There was sadness for Yvonne recently when her uncle Bill died at the age of 93.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, she added, the way his village, located 250 miles from Harrogate, looking after him in his final days before dying peacefully at home reminded her of the Saints area in Harrogate.

"I was very grateful for the way all his neighbours looked after him.

"He lived too far away for me to visit very often but we spoke every week on the phone.”

In a small act of tribute to her late uncle, Yvonne asked the owner of The Saints Café if she could contribute to the planters outside the cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kat agreed and, with the help of Kathryn, a garden designer who also lives on St Winifred’s Avenue, they decided that Cyclamens would do well.

This small act of kindness was recognised by Harrogate Charter Mayor Coun Chris Aldred, who is also a Saints resident.

"The Saints area is where I live and as The Saints cafe is my local,” he said.

"I was delighted to be asked to come along and participate in this community act of kindness.”