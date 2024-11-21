In tough times the area of Harrogate that still exudes fantastic community spirit
Saints resident Yvonne Skelton said seen so many acts of kindness from local people and businesses around St Winifred’s Avenue.
"I have heard about and experienced, the various acts of kindness on St Winifred’s Avenue,” said Yvonne, “from the hairdressers to the cafe, the butchers, the Co-op and neighbour to neighbour.”
Yvonne, who is a keen runner and a member of Nidd Valley Road Runners in Harrogate, said the community spirit of the Saints area had been boosted this year by the opening of a new cafe.
"The Saints café has definitely added to that atmosphere with all sorts of community spirit,” she said.
"It is more than just a café. The owner Kat Rickert gets to know the regulars who sometimes need that extra bit of time to talk or, perhaps, just sit in a welcoming atmosphere”.
There was sadness for Yvonne recently when her uncle Bill died at the age of 93.
But, she added, the way his village, located 250 miles from Harrogate, looking after him in his final days before dying peacefully at home reminded her of the Saints area in Harrogate.
"I was very grateful for the way all his neighbours looked after him.
"He lived too far away for me to visit very often but we spoke every week on the phone.”
In a small act of tribute to her late uncle, Yvonne asked the owner of The Saints Café if she could contribute to the planters outside the cafe.
Kat agreed and, with the help of Kathryn, a garden designer who also lives on St Winifred’s Avenue, they decided that Cyclamens would do well.
This small act of kindness was recognised by Harrogate Charter Mayor Coun Chris Aldred, who is also a Saints resident.
"The Saints area is where I live and as The Saints cafe is my local,” he said.
"I was delighted to be asked to come along and participate in this community act of kindness.”