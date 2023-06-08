In tough times Harrogate Chamber of Commerce steps in with key advice to local businesses on marketing

The focus of the Chamber’s June open meeting next Monday, June 12 will be on Marketing Your Business.

In these economically challenging times, it’s important to know what to do – and what not to do - in implementing an effective marketing strategy.

On hand to help you take meaningful action on techniques to elevate your business this year will be representatives from Artus Digital Marketing, Berwins Solicitors and Cicada Communications.

The Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce management team looking forward to June's meeting at the Crown Hotel.

Martin Mann, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce’s Acting Chief Executive, said: “Marketing is such an important focus for businesses, which can sometimes be overlooked or dismissed during tough financial times, so we are dedicating our June meeting to this important subject.”

Taking place at the Crown Hotel at 5.30pm, Zach Greaves, from Artus Digital Marketing, HDCC Press Officer, will be answering questions on the comprehensive social media support available to Chamber members.

As part of the monthly meeting’s regular charity slot, George McNaught, local Events Co-ordinator from The Guide Dogs Charity will also be speaking.

Sue Kramer, President of the HDCC said: “We very much look forward to hearing from The Guide Dogs Charity, which has been in existence sine 1931 providing assistance dogs to blind or partially sighted people.”