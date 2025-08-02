This week’s In The Company Of features Mark Smith, founder and managing director of The HACS Group.

In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

I started the business as a farm contractor and slowly transitioned into construction. There was a company in Harrogate called WG Birch which traded for 150 years, and they were my first foray out of farm contracting.

We’re now a full-service construction company that offers complete project delivery from civil engineering and structural works, through to high-spec interior fitouts.

Mark Smith, founder and managing director of The HACS Group, feels strongly about supporting the local community and sponsors the Harrogate Music Festival, the Great Knaresborough Bed Race and the Great Yorkshire Show

What's the most surprising thing about it?

It’s still very much a family-run operation. My wife and I have been hands-on for over 40 years, and now our three children are actively involved too. Even the dogs and grandchildren are regular visitors to the office!

We think this strong family foundation shapes our culture – we care about our team and do everything we can to support them. None of this would be possible without their hard work.

What do you do in the business?

I’m the managing director and I’m still very ‘hands-on’. I like to have my finger on the pulse, and after 40 years I still very much enjoy what I do, which is why I spend most of my time visiting our ‘live’ sites.

How did you end up here?

Through sustained organic growth, a can-do attitude and a lifetime of hard work. If people see you’re a hard worker that gets things done, they recommend you to other businesses and that’s how we have grown sustainably.

If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I’d either be farming or drumming in a rock ‘n’ roll band. My two loves. I’ve got a 400-acre farm near Ripley and I am a drummer in a band called The Directors.

What motivates you?

Problem solving and delivering a project to a satisfied customer. The majority of our work comes from repeat business or recommendations, which really makes you feel like you are doing something right!

What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

That not everyone is as honest or has the same morals as you.

What excites you about business?

Facing everyday challenges and finding solutions to them. I get a real buzz when clients approach us, as they trust us to deliver their project.

What is your pet hate in business?

Sending emails instead of picking up the phone. Emails have their place, but you can’t beat direct communication because it means there’s less chance of mistakes or something being misconstrued.

What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Be prepared to work hard and accept that not all jobs will work out as you had hoped, but don’t give up and always be prepared for the unexpected.

Who in business do you most admire, and why?

I admire anybody who has built up a successful business because it’s not easy. I take my hat off to anyone who started with nothing, built up a business through hard graft, looks after their employees and gives a bit back.

What moments of your career so far stand out?

There are three that come to mind. In 2000, I was awarded a £3m contract with Hornbeam Park Developments. This was our first project as a main contractor and put us on the map for other clients.

In 2009 we got the contract to build a 56-bed modular ward block at Bradford Royal Infirmary. It took just six months from inception to completion and having patients in beds. It was a fantastic job to be involved in, and it was the fastest build in the hospital’s history.

And finally, starting in 2015 we spent four years working at Grantley Hall, an outstanding development with a great client and team. I’m proud of what we all achieved and delighted with its success.

There have been lots of big moments, but these are three that really stand out when I look back.

What sets your company apart from the competition?

Our reputation that’s been built up over 40 years and delivered by a passionate, talented and versatile team (whose favourite colour is HACS orange of course!).

We feel strongly about supporting our local community and sponsor the Great Knaresborough Bed Race, The HACS Harrogate Music Festival and the Great Yorkshire Show. We are also a Gold Hospice Care Champion at Saint Michael’s Hospice and support local charities and initiatives where we can.

What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

During the financial crisis in 2008 we had a customer that went bust on us for over £1m, which made life very difficult. However, the relationships and trust we had built with our suppliers helped carry us though. I made sure my customers and subcontractors were paid and there’s not one of them that wouldn’t bust a gut for me to this day.

In terms of challenges now, it’s rising costs, competitive markets and a government that doesn’t realise the value to the economy of SMEs.

Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

Yes. I’ve always said that turnover’s vanity and profit is sanity, and it’s the latter that really matters. I’ve got a great team and the next five years will see a bit of succession planning. At the same time we will continue to deliver projects locally.

Why is it good to do business in Yorkshire?

Working locally makes our business more efficient, and it means you don’t lose sight of it. We have a trusted network of suppliers and we like to keep things local where possible.

Fact file

Name: Mark Smith.

Age: 65.

Birthplace: Denham, Buckinghamshire.

Job title: Founder and managing director.

Company name: The HACS Group.

Company address: Nidderdale House, Station Yard, Ripley, Harrogate, HG3 3BA.

Company founded: 1985.

Turnover: circa £35m.

Number of staff: 100.