In The Company Of: Why Ellie MacDonald of HelloHope is on a mission to raise awareness of vital life-saving techniques

This week’s In The Company Of features Ellie MacDonald, founder and CEO of HelloHope.

In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

HelloHope UK CIC is a Yorkshire-based organisation dedicated to reducing suicide rates through training and campaigning to increase awareness and reduce stigma, which I started after losing my dad to suicide.

The core activities are providing best-in-class prevention training to empower and equip ordinary people with vital life-saving techniques to support colleagues, strangers and loved ones who are experiencing thoughts of suicide. Our training advises how to spot the conscious and unconscious signs that someone may be having thoughts of suicide and how to respond safely to get the person to a place of safety, whilst keeping themselves safe.

Ellie MacDonald, founder and CEO of HelloHope. Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photography

We’re also committed to increasing awareness and reducing stigma through talks, events and PR campaigns. Furthermore, we're dedicated to creating innovative solutions which work towards preventing suicides, such as the forthcoming launch of a world-first suicide prevention platform which will launch at HelloHope’s flagship event at Nexus, The University of Leeds, on July 18, 2025.

What's the most surprising thing about it?

It was 1989 when I lost my dad to suicide and today, in 2025, statistics haven’t changed. Suicide remains the biggest killer of men under 50 and anyone else under 35 in the UK.

My role includes delivering training and talks to writing grant bids, managing our marketing and PR and securing training and donations.

How did you end up here?

I’ve been running my PR agency, MacComms, since 2015 but struggled when my own mental health struggled a few years ago. Mental health awareness and suicide prevention have always been causes I care deeply about and so I decided to turn my pain into something positive. I spent two years researching and retraining as a mental health and suicide first aid instructor and with the help of an awesome branding agency, ALL GOOD, HelloHope was born and officially launched in May 2024.

If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

Probably still running MacComms full time. I’m still managing a little PR, I like the variety of work across both my businesses. My dream job would (currently) be as a question writer on Richard Osman’s House of Games!

What motivates you?

Making a positive difference in the world. We need more kindness and I’m determined to empower and equip more people with the skills and confidence to be able to look out for each other, understand the signs that someone is struggling and/or having thoughts of suicide and how to intervene and save lives.

What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

It certainly seemed easier running a limited company back in 2015. Getting my head around running a third sector organisation in a difficult economic climate has been really tough. It can feel disheartening when it’s something that is a personal mission.

What excites you about business?

Making a positive difference in the world and being my own boss – being able to control my own destiny and do work I love and am genuinely passionate about.

What is your pet hate in business?

People wearing “I’m busy” like a badge of honour, the toxic belief that we’re only worthy if we’re running ourselves into the ground.

What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Do something you’re passionate about and the money will follow.

Who in business do you most admire, and why?

Dr Rangan Chatterjee has made a successful business by helping people. He’s normalised mental health in an accessible way and has fun meeting inspirational individuals and educating people via tours, podcasts, books and more whilst maintaining strong boundaries to ensure his personal life is prioritised. He’s an inspiration for what I’d like to do (and I’m determined I will be a guest on his award-winning podcast!).

What moments of your career so far stand out?

In less than a year, HelloHope was recognised as one of Insider Yorkshire’s Top 50 Most Exciting Companies to watch in 2025! I have also made the national 100 list of Women in Social Enterprises which makes the hard work and long days show it’s all working towards bigger things and we will make a positive difference and help save lives.

What sets your company apart from the competition?

There are so many mental health first aid training companies but most of them are for profit. HelloHope recycles all profits back into our life-saving work and focuses on suicide prevention. We’re marrying my commercial and PR expertise with a charitable mission to make a positive impact more ethically and quickly.

What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

Everyone comments on what an incredible thing I’m doing at HelloHope but when I ask if they’re going to come onto a training course (our mission is to bring our life-saving training to the masses) people tend to glaze over. It’s seen as ‘someone else’s problem’, which sadly isn’t the case.

Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

HelloHope is such a young organisation, the three business plans I’ve created since the idea developed have already changed so much I think it’s important to have a focused mission but also be agile and pivot towards new opportunities as they present themselves.

Why is it good to do business in Yorkshire?

Yorkshire is a great place to live and do business. We have a wonderful mix of vibrant cities such as Leeds where there’s always thriving business events happening and peaceful countryside to escape to when a break is needed.

Factfile

Name: Ellie MacDonald.

Age: 40.

Birthplace: Leeds.

Job title: Founder and CEO.

Company name: HelloHope.

Company address: Nexus, The University of Leeds.

Company founded: 2024.

Turnover: N/A.

Number of staff: One.