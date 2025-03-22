In The Company Of: Vanessa Pitt explains how the refit of Fodder in Harrogate is putting the focus on Yorkshire produce

This week’s In The Company Of features Vanessa Pitt, general manager of Fodder.

1. In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

Fodder – The Great Yorkshire Food Hall sells wonderful, locally sourced food and drink and has just undergone an exciting refurbishment project. This is the first time that Fodder has had a major revamp since it opened in 2009.

We have introduced tasting tables so you can try before you buy, and have created a modern, welcoming feel throughout the shop and café that we are really proud of.

Vanessa Pitt, general manager of Fodder. Photo: Gerard Binks

Fodder was first established to support the farming community, an idea that was spurred by the struggles farmers faced following Foot and Mouth, and it has become a brilliant showcase for Yorkshire produce. Sixteen years on, we are proud to be working with the same ethos whilst offering a modern customer experience.

2. What's the most surprising thing about it?

We’ve scoured the county to source the very best suppliers and we work with more than 430 Yorkshire farmers and producers. An amazing 90 per cent of what we sell and serve comes from Yorkshire. Our recent revamp means we now support more Yorkshire suppliers than ever.

3. What do you do in the business?

General manager.

4. How did you end up here?

I started my career as a nursery nurse. Everything changed when I went to work at Rudding Park in 2000 where I started as a management trainee. After that, I worked in the Clock Tower restaurant and worked my way up over 10 years. I was assistant food and beverage manager when I left in 2010.

I then started working for a speciality food and drink wholesaler, Cotswold Fayre, where I fell in love with local suppliers and produce. After a five-year spell at a local pub group, Provenance Inns, I got the opportunity to be general manager of Fodder. It’s a dream job having both the catering and retail side all in one.

5. If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I would have my own tearoom in the Yorkshire countryside.

6. What motivates you?

The buzz and atmosphere that only comes with catering when it’s busy – it’s like nothing else – and seeing our customers enjoy the experience when they come into Fodder.

7. What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

It’s okay to make mistakes and seek advice. That’s one thing I wish I had taken on board more.

8. What excites you about business?

The variety of managing different areas of business, especially here at Fodder, as well as working with so many different people.

9. What is your pet hate in business?

Not taking responsibility. It’s something that most of us want to progress our careers but it’s important to own those responsibilities to be the best we can be.

10. What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

If you want to do something and have a passion for it, then go for it. Don’t hold back.

11. Who in business do you most admire, and why?

Peter Banks, who was MD at Rudding Park. He was a great mentor. He only trained you in the way he expected things to be done. He was never afraid to do anything himself, whether that was collecting dirty plates or picking up litter outside. He knew everything about the business and saw the good in people and their potential.

12. What moments of your career so far stand out?

I’m really proud of Fodder’s refit. It brings it back to where it was when it first opened, the leader in its field, and really puts the focus on Yorkshire produce.

When I was at Rudding, we had some incredible guests stay with us who were speaking at a business conference at the Great Yorkshire Showground: Gorbachev, Bill Clinton, Desmond Tutu. Those were special experiences.

13. What sets your company apart from the competition?

Fodder is one of the commercial activities of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. Profits from Fodder go to the society, a registered charity, and help fund the society’s charitable work, which supports farmers and educates children about the countryside.

We also have really close relationships with our suppliers. Our team goes out to visit them, works with them on special promotions and we pay them fairly.

I should also mention that food that cannot be sold or used in the café is donated to local food charities including Harrogate Homeless Project and Resurrected Bites.

14. What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

Remaining open throughout the Covid pandemic was a real challenge. We turned the customer experience around completely and offered online orders with local delivery and a takeaway area in the café. Since then, the challenge has been to manage increasing costs – rising staff and food costs – but we continue to be competitive on price and offer a great service.

15. Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

Fodder has a big role to play in the strategic vision of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. Our revamp will keep Fodder on a sound commercial footing, continuing to invest profits back into the charity and helping to ensure the society’s financial security.

16. Why is it good to do business in Yorkshire?

It’s a joy to work with the amazing wealth of producers that surround us in Harrogate, it’s an enormous pleasure to see their businesses grow as our suppliers. There is an incredible diversity of brilliant local producers who are all so passionate about what they do and that is something that really comes through on the shelves at Fodder.

Factfile

Name: Vanessa Pitt.

Age: 48.

Job title: General manager.

Company name: Fodder.

Company address: Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ.

Company founded: Fodder was established in 2009.

Turnover: £3.5m.

Number of staff: 50.