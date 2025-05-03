Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week’s In The Company Of features Rachel Coates, honorary show director and farm partner at the Great Yorkshire Show.

1. In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

The Great Yorkshire Show is organised and hosted by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and is one of the biggest agricultural shows in the UK, taking place over four days and welcoming 140,000 people to our 340-acre showground in Harrogate.

The 166th Great Yorkshire Show takes place from Tuesday, July 8 to Friday, July 11 where there will be some of the best animals in the UK competing across 21 sections which feature everything from showjumping to cattle, pigs to hives and honey, fashion to chat shows.

A registered charity, founded in 1837, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society was established to promote agriculture in Yorkshire and our first objective was to run a major agricultural event. The Great Yorkshire Show raises funds for the society which today invests circa half a million pounds per year supporting and promoting agriculture and farming families.

2. What's the most surprising thing about it?

The amount of work that goes on throughout the year by the team at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and by hundreds of volunteers across the show’s 21 sections so that the event continues to flourish and stay relevant as agriculture changes.

3. What do you do in the business?

I was appointed as honorary show director last year, succeeding farmer Charles Mills.

4. How did you end up here?

As well as agriculture, I have a career background in education as a teaching assistant and in retail, having worked for Booths and having operated a milk vending machine on the farm. In becoming show director, I feel as though I’ve arrived in the right place at the right time. I had become more involved with the society, having shown cattle for the last 15 years.

5. If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

If I wasn’t doing what I do now, I’d be a flower farmer. I’m a very keen gardener. I love growing things from seeds and being able to garden full time would be great.

6. What motivates you?

I’m very motivated by the desire to bridge the divide between farming and the general public. It’s important because as farmers, we are not very well understood and our role does feel as though it is undervalued by society in general. I don’t believe that there is enough understanding of the work that goes into farming and the passion that farmers have for their industry.

If farming was better understood, there would be greater appreciation for what we do and the food that farmers produce, as well as the beneficial effect that farming has on the countryside.

7. What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

That change is not a bad thing.

8. What excites you about business?

In terms of agriculture, the opportunities that we have. Even though we may think we have come to dead ends sometimes, there are always opportunities. Being agile and open-minded to take advantage of those opportunities that come your way is really important.

9. What is your pet hate in business?

I hate negativity. It doesn’t get you anywhere. There are always different ways of looking at challenges and the only way to meet them is by being positive.

10. What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Look for opportunities and say yes to things because you never know where it might take you.

11. Who in business do you most admire, and why?

Minette Batters, the former president of the National Farmers Union (NFU). She was an ordinary farmer who played a leading role in the Ladies In Beef initiative and then, when the NFU needed fresh impetus, she stepped up and really made her mark.

12. What moments of your career so far stand out?

The day I got this job and then the show directors’ handover in the Main Ring at the Great Yorkshire Show last year. It felt like a great achievement and there have been a lot of highlights that have come with the role already, such as presenting awards to farmers who deserve recognition.

13. What sets your company apart from the competition?

The Great Yorkshire Show is different to all the other shows. It’s a national event but it’s very regional in its sense of ownership – people in Yorkshire do feel like it’s their show. Geographically, we are well placed to attract the best of the industry and the show just has a nice feel whilst having that prestige.

14. What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

Some sections of the show have grown so that they are very popular and have waiting lists, such as in the sheep section where we cannot accommodate everyone who wants to show. It’s a nice problem to have because it means the show is popular but it’s difficult knowing that there will be people who have missed out.

15. Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

I’m feeling my way into the role. I do have ideas about bringing new things in because we do have to keep things fresh, but the show has a successful formula so it’s about evolving what we offer so that the show continues to be relevant and appeals to farmers and the public.

16. Why is it good to do business in Yorkshire?

Yorkshire is a fantastic county with so much diversity, in farming and culturally as well as the landscapes and industries that shape it. The Great Yorkshire Show celebrates all of that, from livestock brought from all corners of the county and beyond, to all the independent food producers and craftspeople who really put Yorkshire on the map.

Factfile

Name: Rachel Coates.

Age: 59.

Birthplace: Skipton.

Job title: Honorary show director and farm partner.

Company name: Great Yorkshire Show.

Company address: Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ.

Company founded: The Yorkshire Agricultural Society was found in 1837 and held the first Great Yorkshire Show in York in 1838.

Number of staff: More than 1,000 including hundreds of volunteer stewards, temporary staff and judges.