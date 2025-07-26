In The Company Of: Headteacher Sian de Gracia on how innovation and tradition go hand in hand at Belmont Grosvenor School

This week’s In The Company Of features Sian de Gracia, headteacher at Belmont Grosvenor School in Harrogate.

In a nutshell, what does your school do and how did it start?

Belmont Grosvenor School is an independent, co-educational prep school and nursery based at Swarcliffe Hall in Birstwith, near Harrogate. The school was founded to provide an exceptional education rooted in happiness, creativity and care – a legacy we proudly continue today.

Daily life at BGS is centred around our six core values – we are a down-to-earth, ambitious, nurturing, resilient, inclusive and joyful school.

What's the most surprising thing about it?

Many people are surprised by how broad and modern our approach is. Whilst our setting is historic – Emily Bronte worked briefly as a governess at Swarcliffe Hall – our curriculum is forward-thinking, preparing children for an ever-changing world.

We don’t just focus on academics, we develop resilience, digital competence, environmental awareness and entrepreneurialism.

What do you do in the school?

The school is set in 20-acres of beautiful grounds on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales - allowing staff to extend learning into the natural world

As headteacher, I lead the school community in ensuring that each child flourishes and reaches their individual potential.

I set the strategic vision, guide the teaching and learning, support our incredible staff, and build relationships with parents to ensure each child’s journey, from when they join us in nursery to the end of Year six, is personalised and fulfilling.

How did you end up here?

I joined Belmont Grosvenor 13 years ago and immediately fell in love with its warmth and close-knit, supportive community. Over the years I have taken on various leadership roles, learning the heartbeat of the school, and was appointed headteacher in September 2024.

I’m proud to be leading such a joyful, ambitious and nurturing school community and am excited about the future of BGS.

If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I’d likely still be in education, perhaps in educational consultancy or training future teachers. I’m passionate about shaping environments where children thrive, so any role that enables me to have a positive impact on young lives would feel right.

What motivates you?

Seeing children excited about learning and hearing their ideas motivates me. Whether it’s building fires in our Forest School area, practising front crawl in our indoor swimming pool or enjoying guided reading in our very own Magic Tree, we ensure learning is not confined to four walls.

Knowing that we’re helping shape not only confident learners but kind, curious human beings keeps me energised.

What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in education?

That leadership is as much about listening as it is about guiding. The power of empathy, and the importance of surrounding yourself with people who challenge and inspire you can’t be overstated.

What excites you about education?

The potential to drive meaningful change – we have the chance to shape future generations. At Belmont Grosvenor, innovation and tradition go hand in hand – and that creative tension really excites me.

What is your pet hate in business?

A lack of authenticity. In education, children can sense insincerity immediately. I believe integrity and clarity of purpose should be at the heart of every decision.

What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Stay curious and be open to every opportunity. Learn from everyone around you and don’t be afraid to ask questions. And always stay true to your values – they’ll guide you when the path isn’t clear.

Who in business do you most admire, and why?

I admire leaders who blend vision with compassion – people like Dame Alison Peacock, who has championed educational change while never losing sight of what’s best for children. True leadership comes from lifting others up.

What moments of your career so far stand out?

Becoming headteacher was of course a highlight – but more than titles, it’s the small moments that stay with me: watching a shy child step confidently onto a stage, or seeing a pupil beam with pride after cracking a problem they thought they couldn’t solve.

Our smaller class sizes allow high-quality personalised learning to take place; teachers at BGS know exactly how to motivate our children and help them progress in all that they try.

When children leave BGS at the end of Year six, they continue their successes at a wide range of secondary schools, but they always remain part of the BGS family.

What sets your school apart from the competition?

Children genuinely thrive here because we combine high academic expectations with deep emotional understanding.

Our stunning location – we are set in 20-acres of beautiful grounds on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales - allows us to extend learning into the natural world, and our close-knit community ensures every child is known, valued and challenged.

What is the most difficult challenge your school has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

The independent school sector is currently facing significant challenges. The government's decision to impose 20 per cent VAT on school fees, combined with the removal of business rates relief, rising pension and National Insurance contributions, and increasing inflationary pressures on energy and catering costs, has intensified the financial strain on schools.

Have you got a five-year plan for the school?

Yes, we’re focused on future-proofing our curriculum, strengthening our inclusive practices, and improving staff development opportunities. We want to remain at the forefront of prep school education while staying true to the family feel and values that define us.

Why is it good to be in education in Yorkshire?

Yorkshire has a strong sense of community and a deep appreciation for education and the outdoors – both of which are central to our ethos.

There’s a groundedness and generosity of spirit here that creates the perfect backdrop for a nurturing, ambitious school like ours.

Factfile

Name: Sian de Gracia.

Age: 45.

Birthplace: Harrogate.

Job title: Headteacher.

Company name: Belmont Grosvenor School.

Company address: Swarcliffe Hall, Birstwith, Harrogate, HG3 2JG.

Company founded: 1908.

Turnover: N/A.

Number of staff: 40.