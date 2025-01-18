In The Company Of: Harrogate Homeless Project's chief executive explains how the charity helps to change people's lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week’s In The Company Of features Richard Cooper, chief executive of Harrogate Homeless Project.

1. In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

The charity was created when local churches raised concerns about people sleeping rough in the Valley Gardens. Over the last 40 years it has grown to not only look after the homeless, but those at risk of homelessness too. It covers everything from their mental and physical health, addiction, managing finances and a range of issues.

2. What's the most surprising thing about it?

The scale of people affected by homelessness, and also the age. People as young as 18 come to us for housing support.

3. What do you do in the business?

My role as chief executive is to ensure the service we offer is excellent, clients see positive change to their lives, we are legally compliant, and our fundraisers are supported so we can continue operating and growing.

4. How did you end up here?

My career was originally political campaigning, I then moved into communications for a national nursing charity and then back into politics working for our MP for 14 years. I had volunteered with the charity since 1996 and became a trustee in 2022. When the chief executive vacancy came up it felt natural to apply.

5. If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

There is no job that I would prefer. I find this role incredibly rewarding and the people I work with - and for - inspiring. In due course I would love to do more travelling.

6. What motivates you?

People achieving their potential; helping people move on from adversity and getting their lives back on track. I think we need to see the potential in individuals and what they can contribute to society.

7. What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

Probably that I didn’t know everything when, particularly as a new starter in the world of work, I thought I did. Whilst being ambitious is great, you need to understand your own limitations and learn as well as teach.

8. What excites you about business?

People – I like seeing people develop and move on to better roles and careers. When I look back and see how brilliant people have developed me and set me up for the future, it is great to see that happen with others.

9. What is your pet hate in business?

People who say ‘we have done that before and it won’t work’. It is so much better to be open-minded and embrace ideas and creativity.

10. What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Don’t stay in one job too long – keep one eye on the future. Take advantage of the opportunities and training offered. Make lots of contacts and nurture them; they are worth their weight in gold.

11. Who in business do you most admire, and why?

A predecessor of mine, Liz Hancock. She was a great chief executive and taught me so much about homelessness. She was an inspiring example of how to work with lots of different partners in an open and inspiring way. I also admire Wallace Sampson who was the chief executive of Harrogate Council. He taught me a lot about building a healthy culture and implementing positive change in organisations.

12. What moments of your career so far stand out?

Without doubt Harrogate Council welcoming the Tour De France; that was extra special. It had such a huge ongoing impact for the town, particularly tourism, and it was brilliant to be part of bringing it to our area.

13. What sets your company apart from the competition?

We are not just a roof over someone’s head or a landlord; we change people’s lives. That change might be improving someone’s mental health or dealing with addiction, to helping them with their finances and rebuilding lives. Homelessness can impact anyone. We provide an all-round package of support whatever someone’s circumstances.

14. What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

Fundraising is always tough, and even more so at the moment. We are lucky to have generous supporters with large and small donations that all make a difference to our clients. Our challenge today? The sub-zero temperatures and ensuring everyone that needs it has a roof over their heads. It is times like this when our Springboard day centre is critical, providing everything from warm food, to contact with a GP and other essential support services.

15. Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

We are currently refreshing our three-year strategy. It will concentrate on adding even more to the welfare, education and social support we offer to clients. We will be developing more partnerships with other charities and business – including corporate awareness days and business support opportunities - and ensuring better and more sustained outcomes for homeless people and those at risk of homelessness.

16. Why is it good to do business in Harrogate?

There is a misconception in more wealthy areas that everyone is okay. Harrogate is one such area. But there are always people who slip through the net, whether it is due to family breakdown, addictions or poor mental and physical health. It is surprising how easy it is for someone to find themselves homeless and they need help and support.

It is good to be a charity in Harrogate because people care and support those in need. Harrogate is a very community-minded town and we couldn’t do our job without the support we get.

Fact file

Age: 53.

Birthplace: Huddersfield.

Job title: Chief executive.

Company name: Harrogate Homeless Project.

Company address: Wesley House, Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PP.

Company founded: 1991.

Turnover: N/A.

Number of staff: 17.