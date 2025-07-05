This week’s In The Company Of features Andrew Armitage, clinical director at The Yorkshire Hearing Clinic.

1. In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

The Yorkshire Hearing Clinic is an independent audiology clinic based in Harrogate, offering expert hearing care in a warm, friendly, caring environment.

We started in 2020, built around a simple mission: to treat every patient as we’d want our own loved ones to be treated. That underpins everything we do, from assessments and fittings to aftercare and beyond.

Andy and Rebecca Armitage, of The Yorkshire Hearing Clinic

2. What’s the most surprising thing about it?

People are often surprised by just how life-changing good hearing care can be. It’s not just about turning up the volume, it’s about reconnecting people and improving quality of life.

Many of our patients say they wish they’d come to us sooner.

3. What do you do in the business?

Andy Armitage

I’m the founder, owner, clinical director, audiologist, cleaner, finance director and HR manager. I wear a few hats!

From conducting assessments and hearing aid fittings to mentoring and developing new services. I also handle our community engagement and marketing.

4. How did you end up here?

Audiology has been my career for over 18 years, working across a variety of different settings and roles in that time, but it was my dad who really inspired me to take the leap and start my own business.

He taught me to work hard and “do the right thing”, that how you treat people matters.

5. If you weren’t doing this, what would you be doing?

I’d still want to be doing something meaningful, probably in healthcare or education. I’ve always been drawn to helping people and work that makes a difference in people’s lives and where communication and care are central.

6. What motivates you?

The privilege of helping people reconnect with the world around them.

I recently had to visit a terminally ill patient at home at very short notice due to their treatment further affecting their hearing. A terribly distressing time for the whole family, but if I can ease the burden and help them all communicate more easily during those difficult moments, then that is motivation enough.

7. What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

That growth doesn’t always follow a straight line and that’s okay! You don’t need everything figured out from day one.

What matters is staying true to your values and being willing to adapt along the way.

8. What excites you about business?

Not about business per se, but with my business it’s the work itself. There’s a lot of necessary admin, but it’s the helping people that I enjoy and what really matters. I’ve always hoped that if I can be the best I can be and deliver quality care, the “business” takes care of itself.

Being self-employed excites me, as I get to decide how we deliver care and do what is right for the individual and not worry about corporate restrictions. It’s about the outcome, not the income.

9. What is your pet hate in business?

Cutting corners and short-term thinking. It might make/save money immediately, but in healthcare especially, integrity and consistency matter far more. People remember how you made them feel and that’s where trust is built or lost.

10. What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Be a sponge. Learn from everyone around you and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Most of all, approach your work with passion. It’s easy to excel at something you feel passionate about. Those qualities open doors and build lasting relationships.

11. Who in business do you most admire, and why?

My dad. He has worked in corporate roles and ran his own businesses and taught me that success isn’t just about numbers.

His integrity, work ethic and wisdom still guide me to this day. I will be forever grateful to him and I realise how incredibly lucky I am to have my dad to speak to.

12. What moments of your career so far stand out?

Awards and recognition are always humbling and very much appreciated, but my whole career is based around helping people and having their gratitude and appreciation is what really matters.

The satisfaction I get in my role is hugely rewarding and even now I’m recalling a recent appointment where I witnessed the joy of a patient being able to hear their grandchildren clearly again. It still makes the hair stand up on my neck.

13. What sets your company apart from the competition?

Three things: independence, honesty and heart. We’re not tied to any manufacturer, so our advice is always impartial. We take our time with each person and never rush decisions, and we genuinely care.

14. What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

Starting a new clinic during a pandemic was a huge challenge, balancing safety and uncertainty.

Now, our biggest challenge is keeping up with growth while maintaining the high level of personalised care that got us to where we are

15. Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

We’re looking to broaden our services, potentially introducing physiotherapy, chiropody and even optometry, if the right people come along. The key is finding professionals who share our patient-first values.

16. Why is it good to do business in Yorkshire?

I’ve worked in Harrogate for over 15 years and there’s a real sense of Yorkshire pride in the community and a directness, or honesty if you like, that mirrors our approach.

The community is important to us and we’re now working with local groups like Harrogate Bowling Club and Harrogate Indoor Bowling Club.

Factfile

Name: Andrew Armitage.

Age: 43.

Birthplace: Bolton.

Job title: Clinical director.

Company name: The Yorkshire Hearing Clinic.

Company address: Windsor House, Cornwall Road, Harrogate, HG1 2PW.

Company founded: 2020.

Turnover: N/A.

Number of staff: 2.