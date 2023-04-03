IN PICTURES: Week of Easter celebrations underway at Ripon Cathedral with Palm Sunday parade

The Easter week of celebrations got underway at Ripon Cathedral this weekend with the annual Palm Sunday parade.

Crowds gathered to watch as a donkey was led from the Market Square through the city streets, to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The parade was followed by the cathedral’s Sung Eucharist.

The cathedral will be putting on a full service of events this Easter, including the following.

Thursday, April 6: Maundy Thursday festival eucharist followed by the watch of passion – This service includes the annual foot washing following the example of Jesus and following the service, there is a vigil at an altar of repose until midnight.

Friday, April 7: Journey to Jerusalem – At 10.30am on Good Friday we Journey to Jerusalem in this all-age service telling the Easter story.

Friday, April 7: Good Friday liturgy – At the Solemn Liturgy on Good Friday at 1.30pm we focus on Jesus’ pain and suffering. In a moving service, the Passion (the crucifixion story) is sung by Ripon Cathedral Choir.

Saturday, April 8: Easter eve vigil and eucharist with diocesan confirmations – On Easter Eve, we welcome the Bishop of Leeds for the Great Easter Vigil. The service includes the kindling of a fire outside and the lighting of the Easter candle, representing Christ the Light of the world, which is processed into the dark church. The service includes Confirmation of candidates from across the diocese.

Sunday, April 9: Easter Sunday festival eucharist – In our 10.30am Festal Eucharist on Easter Sunday we celebrate as the Risen Lord brings hope to every human situation. Join us for this joyful service, sung by our acclaimed choir, with Easter eggs for the children.

For full details, click here.

1 . Palm Sunday Parade Palm Sunday procession from Ripon Market Square to the Cathedral. 11-year-old Xander Galloway-Gee leads Lily the donkey. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2 . Palm Sunday Parade Palm Sunday procession from Ripon Market Square to the Cathedral. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . Palm Sunday Parade Palm Sunday procession from Ripon Market Square to the Cathedral. 11-year-old Xander Galloway-Gee leads Lily the donkey. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4 . Palm Sunday Parade Palm Sunday procession from Ripon Market Square to the Cathedral. Lily-May Horn leads Lily the donkey. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales