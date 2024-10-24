In pictures: Visitors enjoy seasonal colours at RHS Harlow Carr's Autumn Garden Weekend

By Dominic Brown
Published 24th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
RHS Garden Harlow Carr invited visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of the season at its Autumn Garden Weekend.

Set against the backdrop of colourful foliage, the event offered a mix of expert-led demonstrations, talks and specialist plant stalls.

As part of the weekend, Harlow Carr hosted the prestigious RHS Late Fruit and Vegetable Competition, featuring more than 60 classes of champion fruits and vegetables, showcasing the finest produce from around the region.

Sarah Mullan, RHS Harlow Carr events manager, said: “The Autumn Garden Weekend is all about celebrating the beauty of the season while offering hands-on opportunities to learn from some of the best experts in the field.

“Whether you’re an experienced gardener or just starting out, there’s something here for everyone to enjoy.”

Here is a selection of photos from the event, taken by photographer James Hardisty.

Celebrity florist Jonathan Moseley holding a colourful florial pumpkin display after one of his demonstrations, 'Fruits, Berries, and Flowers', showcasing creative ways to incorporate autumnal elements into your floral displays at RHS Harlow Carr's Autumn Garden Weekend Photo: James Hardisty

Joe Lofthouse, team leader for kitchen garden and nursery, with Jim Arbury, RHS horticulture specialist, looking at the produce on display as part of the RHS Late Fruit and Vegetable Competition Photo: James Hardisty

Joe Lofthouse, team leader for kitchen garden and nursery, inspecting a plate of shallots on display as part of the RHS Late Fruit and Vegetable Competition Photo: James Hardisty

Jim Arbury, RHS horticulture specialist, taking a close look at a pair of cauliflowers on display as part of the RHS Late Fruit and Vegetable Competition Photo: James Hardisty

