We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to select the top twelve things that everyone in Harrogate should have done at least once.

We also asked the AI technology to provide an explanation in no more than 50 words.

These twelve experiences are just a few of the many great things to see and do in Harrogate.

The town offers a rich cultural, historical and natural heritage, as well as a range of fun activities and experiences for visitors and locals

1 . Visit the Turkish Baths These beautiful baths offer a unique spa experience and are housed in a historic building with intricate Islamic-style decoration Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . Take a stroll through RHS Garden Harlow Carr This stunning garden is one of the four Royal Horticultural Society gardens and features beautiful displays, a Betty's tea room, and plant centre Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Visit the Royal Hall This stunning Edwardian theatre hosts a range of events, from concerts to comedy shows, and is known for its beautiful architecture and acoustics Photo: heatheronhertravels.com Photo Sales

4 . Explore the Mercer Art Gallery This art gallery houses a collection of fine art, including works by local artists and British contemporary artists Photo: Archive Photo Sales

