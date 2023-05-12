News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are 12 things that everyone in Harrogate should have done at least once according to AI chatbot ChatGPT

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to select the top twelve things that everyone in Harrogate should have done at least once.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th May 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 12:31 BST

We also asked the AI technology to provide an explanation in no more than 50 words.

These twelve experiences are just a few of the many great things to see and do in Harrogate.

The town offers a rich cultural, historical and natural heritage, as well as a range of fun activities and experiences for visitors and locals

These beautiful baths offer a unique spa experience and are housed in a historic building with intricate Islamic-style decoration

1. Visit the Turkish Baths

These beautiful baths offer a unique spa experience and are housed in a historic building with intricate Islamic-style decoration Photo: Archive

This stunning garden is one of the four Royal Horticultural Society gardens and features beautiful displays, a Betty's tea room, and plant centre

2. Take a stroll through RHS Garden Harlow Carr

This stunning garden is one of the four Royal Horticultural Society gardens and features beautiful displays, a Betty's tea room, and plant centre Photo: James Hardisty

This stunning Edwardian theatre hosts a range of events, from concerts to comedy shows, and is known for its beautiful architecture and acoustics

3. Visit the Royal Hall

This stunning Edwardian theatre hosts a range of events, from concerts to comedy shows, and is known for its beautiful architecture and acoustics Photo: heatheronhertravels.com

This art gallery houses a collection of fine art, including works by local artists and British contemporary artists

4. Explore the Mercer Art Gallery

This art gallery houses a collection of fine art, including works by local artists and British contemporary artists Photo: Archive

Related topics:ChatGPTHarrogate