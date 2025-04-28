The 2025 event saw mascots take part in the mascot parade in the official ring, where several prizes were up for grabs.

The entrants then competed in the race which saw them tackle six fences over the one furlong route.

The Guinness World Record holding Mascot Gold Cup, sponsored by Modality Partnership, is now in its 20th year.

It starts with the mascot parade and warm up in the Parade Ring an hour before the first official horse race on the card, giving race-goers the chance to see them up close, decide who look like contenders and try to predict the winner.

Mascots warm up with some dancing in the parade before they make their way out to the track.

The Mascot Race is organised by Sue Ryder and raises large amounts for charities each year.

Here is a selection of photos from the day.

