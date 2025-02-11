IN PICTURES: The most romantic spots in the Harrogate district to propose this Valentine’s Day

If you have decided to propose this Valentine’s Day, forget whisking your loved one away to Paris…
Why not ask them in one of these romantic spots in the Harrogate district?
1. Bettys
Popping the question over lunch or afternoon tea at Bettys will always be special. For the finest Bettys experience, book a table in the elegance of their Imperial Room where you will be serenaded by a live pianist as you sip your afternoon tea. Any couples who get engaged will also be offered complimentary champagne to celebrate. Photo: Helen Barnes
2. Brimham Rocks
Brimham Rocks is perfect for lovers of the outdoors. With its breathtaking views across Nidderdale, this is a proposal location like no other. These natural rock formations, thought to have been created long before the dinosaur age, are truly unique. It’s guaranteed that the rock you choose for your proposal will be one that you revisit together for years. Photo: Helen Barnes
3. Fountains Abbey
Fountains Abbey is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a dramatically romantic setting for a proposal. Find a spot within the ancient ruins of the Abbey walls or follow the riverside path from the Abbey toward Studley Royal for a moment of privacy in a tranquil and beautiful location. Photo: Helen Barnes
4. Rudding Park
Rudding Park is an excellent option if your ideal proposal setting is a luxury resort set within 300 acres of Yorkshire countryside. The Grade I listed house is surrounded by immaculate gardens and will make an exquisite backdrop to any proposal. The resort offers several engagement options. These include proposing in their candlelit chapel, rose-petals trailing down the aisle and a bottle of Tattinger champagne waiting for you. Or perhaps you prefer to pop the question with exclusive use of the rooftop spa, being pampered in private with oysters, chocolates and champagne. Photo: Archive