IN PICTURES: The most romantic spots in the Harrogate district to propose this Valentine’s Day

4 . Rudding Park

Rudding Park is an excellent option if your ideal proposal setting is a luxury resort set within 300 acres of Yorkshire countryside. The Grade I listed house is surrounded by immaculate gardens and will make an exquisite backdrop to any proposal. The resort offers several engagement options. These include proposing in their candlelit chapel, rose-petals trailing down the aisle and a bottle of Tattinger champagne waiting for you. Or perhaps you prefer to pop the question with exclusive use of the rooftop spa, being pampered in private with oysters, chocolates and champagne.