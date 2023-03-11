News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Here are the top 10 spots to go stargazing in Yorkshire. (Pic: Gorgeous Cottages)
Here are the top 10 spots to go stargazing in Yorkshire. (Pic: Gorgeous Cottages)
Here are the top 10 spots to go stargazing in Yorkshire. (Pic: Gorgeous Cottages)

IN PICTURES: The best 10 spots to go star gazing in Yorkshire

Yorkshire has two international dark sky reserves in the form of the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks.

By Louise Hollingsworth
2 hours ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 2:16pm

In most towns and cities, residents have got so used to light pollution that we don’t realise the magical spectacle of twinkling stars that we are missing out on when day turns to night. Luckily though, there are still places around the UK that are perfect for stargazing, including a selection of spots in Yorkshire.

Both the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors were named International Dark Sky Reserves in 2020 due to their lack of light pollution and the Northern Lights can be spotted towards the Yorkshire Coast during spring.

Dalby Forest, located in the North York Moors National Park and on this list, has recently been a hot spot for seeing the Northern Lights. It was captured by the duo behind Astro Dogs.

This list has been collated by Gorgeous Cottages and the reserves are in no specific order.

The elevated location of Sutton Bank, located in North Yorkshire, looks out over the Vale of York and Gormire Lake, which was described by Yorkshire vet James Herriot as ‘the finest view in England’.

1. Sutton Bank

The elevated location of Sutton Bank, located in North Yorkshire, looks out over the Vale of York and Gormire Lake, which was described by Yorkshire vet James Herriot as ‘the finest view in England’.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Nestled in a remote part of Swaledale, the Tan Hill Inn is the highest pub in Britain at 528 metres above sea level with dramatically dark skies that are just right for stargazing.

2. Tan Hill Inn

Nestled in a remote part of Swaledale, the Tan Hill Inn is the highest pub in Britain at 528 metres above sea level with dramatically dark skies that are just right for stargazing.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The middle of Dalby Forest is officially the darkest place in the North York Moors National Park and there are a couple of dedicated observatories here plus a special planetarium where you can enjoy the night sky at its best.

3. Dalby Forest

The middle of Dalby Forest is officially the darkest place in the North York Moors National Park and there are a couple of dedicated observatories here plus a special planetarium where you can enjoy the night sky at its best.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The hillside location of Yorkes Folly looks out over the rolling hills of Nidderdale and, when night falls, you can look up to the sky and see a kaleidoscope of twinkling stars above you.

4. Yorkes Folly

The hillside location of Yorkes Folly looks out over the rolling hills of Nidderdale and, when night falls, you can look up to the sky and see a kaleidoscope of twinkling stars above you.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Dalby ForestYorkshire Coast