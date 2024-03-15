IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 photos from a fantastic weekend at the Harrogate Beer Festival 2024

We take a look at 17 photos from a fantastic weekend at the Harrogate Beer Festival 2024We take a look at 17 photos from a fantastic weekend at the Harrogate Beer Festival 2024
The much-loved Harrogate Beer Festival returned to the Crown Hotel last weekend, raising thousands of pounds for charity.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Mar 2024, 12:27 GMT

The 33rd Harrogate Beer Festival hosted by Harrogate RoundTable offered an array of cask ales, beers, ciders, wine, prosecco and gin.

There was a real party atmosphere with a host of live music on both evenings of the festival including the likes of The Director’s and DJ Mark Green.

The money that was raised from the festival will help towards supporting several local charities, including Martin House Children's Hospice, Samaritans of Harrogate and District, Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), and Harrogate International Festivals.

To find out more about Harrogate and District Round Table, including their future events, visit www.harrogateroundtable.co.uk

Paul Carass and James Carass enjoying a pint at the festival

Paul Carass and James Carass enjoying a pint at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Molly Rothwell and El Jones enjoying a pint at the festival

Molly Rothwell and El Jones enjoying a pint at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Dave Smart and Simon Hopkinson enjoying a pint at the festival

Dave Smart and Simon Hopkinson enjoying a pint at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Emily Burns and Eddie Gibbs enjoying a pint at the festival

Emily Burns and Eddie Gibbs enjoying a pint at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

