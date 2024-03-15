IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 17 photos from a fantastic weekend at the Harrogate Beer Festival 2024

The 33rd Harrogate Beer Festival hosted by Harrogate RoundTable offered an array of cask ales, beers, ciders, wine, prosecco and gin.

There was a real party atmosphere with a host of live music on both evenings of the festival including the likes of The Director’s and DJ Mark Green.

The money that was raised from the festival will help towards supporting several local charities, including Martin House Children's Hospice, Samaritans of Harrogate and District, Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), and Harrogate International Festivals.

To find out more about Harrogate and District Round Table, including their future events, visit www.harrogateroundtable.co.uk

1 . HARROGATE BEER FESTIVAL 2024 Paul Carass and James Carass enjoying a pint at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . HARROGATE BEER FESTIVAL 2024 Molly Rothwell and El Jones enjoying a pint at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . HARROGATE BEER FESTIVAL 2024 Dave Smart and Simon Hopkinson enjoying a pint at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . HARROGATE BEER FESTIVAL 2024 Emily Burns and Eddie Gibbs enjoying a pint at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales