IN PICTURES: Planet Circus OMG! stunt shows wow Harrogate crowds

The OMG! Stunt show tour – which is suitable for all the family – is packed full of international artists who create a heart-stopping show that mixes the skills and stunts from world class circus artists with the exhilarating and dangerous world of FMX stunts as well as the Red Thunder monster truck.
The event at Pannal car boot site is on until Sunday September 22.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.