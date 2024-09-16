Pictures from the spectacular Planet Circus OMG in Harrogate.Pictures from the spectacular Planet Circus OMG in Harrogate.
IN PICTURES: Planet Circus OMG! stunt shows wow Harrogate crowds

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Sep 2024, 16:24 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 16:24 GMT
Audiences have been enjoying all the thrills and spills of the big top as Harrogate hosts Planet Circus OMG! stunt shows.

The OMG! Stunt show tour – which is suitable for all the family – is packed full of international artists who create a heart-stopping show that mixes the skills and stunts from world class circus artists with the exhilarating and dangerous world of FMX stunts as well as the Red Thunder monster truck.

The event at Pannal car boot site is on until Sunday September 22.

A juggler entertains the crowds.

1. Planet Circus OMG in Harrogate

A juggler entertains the crowds. Photo: Gerard Binks

Pepito the clown entertains the crowds.

2. Planet Circus OMG in Harrogate

Pepito the clown entertains the crowds. Photo: Gerard Binks

Pepito the clown performs a trick.

3. Planet Circus OMG in Harrogate

Pepito the clown performs a trick. Photo: Gerard Binks

A young volunteer helps Pepito the clown.

4. Planet Circus OMG in Harrogate

A young volunteer helps Pepito the clown. Photo: Gerard Binks

