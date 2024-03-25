In pictures: Lily the donkey leads traditional Palm Sunday procession to Ripon Cathedral as Holy Week begins

The procession featured Lily the donkey, who led the way from the city’s market square to the cathedral.

The Very Rev John Dobson, Dean of Ripon, led a Palm Sunday service to mark the start of Holy Week, one of the cathedral’s busiest times of year.

Services will be held throughout the week, including on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, culminating with the Easter Sunday celebrations on March 31.

Here is a selection of photos from the procession, taken by photographer James Hardisty.

