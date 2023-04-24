News you can trust since 1836
Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs took to the streets of Harrogate for the St George's Day ParadeScouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs took to the streets of Harrogate for the St George's Day Parade
Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs took to the streets of Harrogate for the St George's Day Parade

IN PICTURES: Hundreds of Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs take part in St George's Day Parade through streets of Harrogate

The St George’s Day parade returned to the streets of Harrogate on Sunday.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST

The traditional parade saw Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs join together in uniform to mark the occasion.

Here are some brilliant pictures from the day, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

Send in your pictures by emailing them to [email protected]

Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs took to the streets of Harrogate for the St George's Day Parade

1. St George's Day Parade 2023

Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs took to the streets of Harrogate for the St George's Day Parade Photo: Gerard Binks

Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs took to the streets of Harrogate for the St George's Day Parade

2. St George's Day Parade 2023

Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs took to the streets of Harrogate for the St George's Day Parade Photo: Gerard Binks

Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs took to the streets of Harrogate for the St George's Day Parade

3. St George's Day Parade 2023

Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs took to the streets of Harrogate for the St George's Day Parade Photo: Gerard Binks

Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs took to the streets of Harrogate for the St George's Day Parade

4. St George's Day Parade 2023

Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs took to the streets of Harrogate for the St George's Day Parade Photo: Gerard Binks

