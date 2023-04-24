IN PICTURES: Hundreds of Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs take part in St George's Day Parade through streets of Harrogate
The St George’s Day parade returned to the streets of Harrogate on Sunday.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST
The traditional parade saw Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Beavers and Cubs join together in uniform to mark the occasion.
Here are some brilliant pictures from the day, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…
