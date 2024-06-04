IN PICTURES: Here are your 12 winners from a fantastic evening at the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards 2024

This year was the sixteenth year of the sell-out awards evening which is organised by the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Association (HHTA).

The Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards aim to promote the town’s hospitality offering through celebrating and rewarding those individuals who show the highest levels of commitment and strive towards excellence on the town’s behalf.

During February and March, members of the public and visitors to Harrogate were invited to nominate individuals who they thought deserved special recognition which helped to generate over 1000 nominations before a shortlist was chosen.

Simon Cotton said: “The awards reward not only the winners, but all those who are shortlisted and work in every area of hospitality, recognising the effort and commitment they make on a daily basis.

"Once again we received a huge volume of entries this year to test the judging panel and I would like to thank everyone for supporting and getting involved.

"We have been able to reward some very worthy winners.

“The hospitality sector is so important to this town’s economy and it is wonderful to see the crème de la crème of their category being acclaimed for their efforts, both those shortlisted and those who won deserve their ‘moment’ in the spotlight and it was great to see everyone celebrating.”

Here is a full list of all the winners from the night…

Waiter/Waitress of the Year (sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water) – Cheryl Smart (Rudding Park)

Bar Person of the Year (sponsored by Matthew Clark) – Dan Glover (Starling Bar)

Chef of the Year (sponsored by Sykes House Farm) – Iain Wilkinson (Storehouse Kitchen)

Team of the Year (sponsored by Platinum) – Harrogate Theatre

Newcomer of the Year (sponsored by Harrogate College) – Rhubarb Restaurant

Unsung Hero (sponsored by Bidfood) – Noel Dobbin (Harrogate Convention Centre)

Outstanding Customer Service (sponsored by Slingsby) – Lisa Tait (Three’s A Crowd)

Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by the World of James Herriot) – William & Victoria

Bar of the Year (sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s) – Six Poor Folk

Receptionist of the Year – (sponsored by Harrogate Christmas and Gift Fair) – Jasmine Whichello (Rudding Park)

Housekeeper of the Year (sponsored by Beaucare) – Suzanne Marlow (Grantley Hall)

Harrogate Ambassador of the Year (sponsored by Your Harrogate) – David Ritson

