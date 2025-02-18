IN PICTURES: Here are 8 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at eight dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Misty
Misty is a four-year-old Greyhound who is a very sweet girl that came to the centre after her racing days were over. Misty is an extremely affectionate girl who will take any opportunity to snuggle in for cuddles. She walks well on the lead and loves being out and about. All Misty needs now is a family who will love and cherish her, a comfy sofa to relax on and enjoy the rest of her life. Misty will make a wonderful addition to the family. Photo: RSPCA
2. Duchess
Duchess is a three-year-old Greyhound who is a really lovely girl that came to the centre after her racing days were over. Duchess is such an amazingly happy girl with a heart of gold. She is an absolute joy to be around and can make anyone smile within seconds of being around her. Duchess has missed out on so much of normal life and has so much making up to do, so she is looking for a family who will show her the joys of life and take her on family holidays and exciting adventures. Duchess has never lived in a home environment before which is so sad because all she wants is a sofa to chill on and a family who will love her as much as she will them. Photo: RSPCA
3. Morris
Morris is a two-year-old Lurcher who is a great dog that came to the centre via the dog warden after he was found straying in terrible condition. Morris was in desperate need of help and thankfully he was found just in time and taken to a place of safety. He is now fully recovered, fit and healthy and ready to find a home of his very own. Morris is a happy, energetic and playful lad who is always up for a walk or run around. He is a real character who can always make you smile no matter what. Morris has so much potential to make the most wonderful addition to the family. Photo: RSPCA
4. Ella
Ella is a three-year-old Greyhound who is a lovely sweet girl that came to the centre as her previous owner could no longer meet her needs. Ella is a real cuddle monster who just loves to snuggle in for cuddles whenever she can. She has a gentle nature and is quite a calm girl until it's time to do 'zoomies'. Ella loves being out and about and makes the most on her walks by sniffing and taking in the country air. She will make a really lovely, loyal and great best friend. Photo: RSPCA
