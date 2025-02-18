IN PICTURES: Here are 8 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

2 . Duchess

Duchess is a three-year-old Greyhound who is a really lovely girl that came to the centre after her racing days were over. Duchess is such an amazingly happy girl with a heart of gold. She is an absolute joy to be around and can make anyone smile within seconds of being around her. Duchess has missed out on so much of normal life and has so much making up to do, so she is looking for a family who will show her the joys of life and take her on family holidays and exciting adventures. Duchess has never lived in a home environment before which is so sad because all she wants is a sofa to chill on and a family who will love her as much as she will them. Photo: RSPCA