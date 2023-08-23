IN PICTURES: Here are 55 small animals available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch – including cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats and birds

3 . Aspen

Aspen is a two-year-old domestic short haired who is a shy but sweet girl that came to the centre as a stray with a litter of kittens. Aspen is now ready to start her search for a family of her own. She can be on the shy side when meeting new people but it really does not take her long to come round and trust you. Once she has settled she is ever so friendly and really does love a fuss and a play. Aspen has a heart of gold and will make someone a wonderful addition to the family. Photo: RSPCA