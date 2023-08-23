IN PICTURES: Here are 55 small animals available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch – including cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats and birds

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 55 small animals that are available for adoption and looking for a new home.
We take a look at those that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Austin, Geneva and Vienna
Austin, Geneva and Vienna are nine-week-old domestic short haired who came to the centre with their mum after they were found living on the streets. They were so nervous when they arrived at the centre but they are slowly coming out of their shell. They are still quite shy at the moment so will need understanding adopters who will give them the time and patience they need. They are healthy, active and playful kittens who will make wonderful additions to the family. Photo: RSPCA
2. Bakewell, Domino, Genie, Roo, Floof and Neptune
Bakewell, Domino, Genie, Roo, Floof and Neptune are very sweet rabbits who came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. They will need some extra TLC and handling as they can be a little skittish. They have come on so much since first arriving at the centre and they have their whole lives to look forward to now. Photo: RSPCA
3. Aspen
Aspen is a two-year-old domestic short haired who is a shy but sweet girl that came to the centre as a stray with a litter of kittens. Aspen is now ready to start her search for a family of her own. She can be on the shy side when meeting new people but it really does not take her long to come round and trust you. Once she has settled she is ever so friendly and really does love a fuss and a play. Aspen has a heart of gold and will make someone a wonderful addition to the family. Photo: RSPCA
4. Theodore
Theodore is a six-month-old Russian Dwarf Hamster who came to the centre via another branch after they had lots brought into them. Theodore is a scared and shy little boy so will need experienced adopters who will help him overcome his insecurities and give him the time and patience needed. Photo: RSPCA