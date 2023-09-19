IN PICTURES: Here are 39 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 74 animals that are available for adoption, including 8 dogs and 31 cats.
1. Queenie
Queenie is a 11-year-old German Shepherd who came to the centre via inspectors after her previous owner was not meeting her needs. Queenie is such a sweet, gentle and kind older lady who enjoys the quiet life. She is just looking for a home with a comfy sofa that she can snooze on and a family who will shower her with love. She has had a tough life up to now so it now time for her to chill and enjoy the rest of her years with her special family. Photo: RSPCA
2. Lucy and Luke
Lucy and Luke are two-year-old domestic short haired who came to the centre as their previous owner could no longer take care of them. They were very shy when they first arrived at the centre but have now come out of their shell nicely. Luke is the most confident of the two and Lucy tends to hang back at first, but once she sees Luke getting a fuss she will quietly come over for a fuss. They came to the centre in quite a state and were extremely underweight, but thankfully it did not take long for them to put some weight on and they are now ready to find their forever home. Photo: RSPCA
3. Star and Cloud
Star is a four-year-old domestic short haired and Cloud is a four-year-old domestic long haired who came to the centre via an inspector along with multiple other cats. They have come along way from the scared, skinny cats they were when they first arrived at the centre. They have had such a tough life before coming to the centre but they are now ready to start the next chapter with adopters who will love and cherish them and make up for lost time. They really are very special cats who deserve a very special home. Photo: RSPCA
4. Beau
Beau is a 11-year-old Staffy who is an amazing little guy that came to the centre via the local dog warden. He was in a terrible state when he first arrived and his eyes were so sore that he could barely even see out of them. Sadly his right eye was so badly damaged by the neglect that despite treatment, he had to have it removed. Beau is now a much happier dog and has shown such strength through all his treatment. He just loves cuddles and spends most of his time asking for tummy tickles. Photo: RSPCA