IN PICTURES: Here are 39 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

2 . Lucy and Luke

Lucy and Luke are two-year-old domestic short haired who came to the centre as their previous owner could no longer take care of them. They were very shy when they first arrived at the centre but have now come out of their shell nicely. Luke is the most confident of the two and Lucy tends to hang back at first, but once she sees Luke getting a fuss she will quietly come over for a fuss. They came to the centre in quite a state and were extremely underweight, but thankfully it did not take long for them to put some weight on and they are now ready to find their forever home. Photo: RSPCA