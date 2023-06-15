IN PICTURES: Here are 36 small animals available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch – including cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and birds

4 . Chutney, Coco and Mr Bruno Wasabi

Chutney, Coco and Mr Bruno Wasabi are three gorgeous little guinea pigs who all came to the centre for various reasons. They have all bonded together to make a lovely little family and are now looking for their happy ever after. Chutney is a very nervous and timid girl so will need patient and understanding adopters, while Bruno is a little more confident and with careful handling will come out of his shell a little more. Coco is a friendly little girl but does not like being handled too much but will come to you for a fuss and especially for some vegetables. Photo: RSPCA