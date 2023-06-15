News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 36 small animals available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch – including cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and birds

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 36 small animals that are available for adoption and looking for a new home.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST

We take a look at those that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…

For more information about the animals that are currently available for adoption, visit https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

Renji, Rukia, Kiki and Nel are eight-week-old domestic short haired who are really sweet little kittens that came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. They have had a pretty tough start to life but are now on the road to recovery and ready to find their homes. They are playful, cheeky and absolutely adorable, everything little kittens should be. All they need now are loving families who will cherish them.

1. Renji, Rukia, Kiki and Nel

Renji, Rukia, Kiki and Nel are eight-week-old domestic short haired who are really sweet little kittens that came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. They have had a pretty tough start to life but are now on the road to recovery and ready to find their homes. They are playful, cheeky and absolutely adorable, everything little kittens should be. All they need now are loving families who will cherish them. Photo: RSPCA

Bakewell, Domino, Genie, Roo, Floof and Neptune are very sweet rabbits who came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. They will need some extra TLC and handling as they can be a little skittish. They have come on so much since first arriving at the centre and they have their whole lives to look forward to now.

2. Bakewell, Domino, Genie, Roo, Floof and Neptune

Bakewell, Domino, Genie, Roo, Floof and Neptune are very sweet rabbits who came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. They will need some extra TLC and handling as they can be a little skittish. They have come on so much since first arriving at the centre and they have their whole lives to look forward to now. Photo: RSPCA

Takara is a three-year-old domestic long haired who is a really lovely girl that came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. Takara was a little shy when she first arrived at the centre but now she is settled in a routine, she is an absolute sweetheart. She loves chilling out in her bed and watching the world go by. Takara also loves playing with her toys with feathers being her absolute favourite. She is a laid back easy going girl who would probably suit most homes so long as they shower her with lots of love and attention.

3. Takara

Takara is a three-year-old domestic long haired who is a really lovely girl that came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. Takara was a little shy when she first arrived at the centre but now she is settled in a routine, she is an absolute sweetheart. She loves chilling out in her bed and watching the world go by. Takara also loves playing with her toys with feathers being her absolute favourite. She is a laid back easy going girl who would probably suit most homes so long as they shower her with lots of love and attention. Photo: RSPCA

Chutney, Coco and Mr Bruno Wasabi are three gorgeous little guinea pigs who all came to the centre for various reasons. They have all bonded together to make a lovely little family and are now looking for their happy ever after. Chutney is a very nervous and timid girl so will need patient and understanding adopters, while Bruno is a little more confident and with careful handling will come out of his shell a little more. Coco is a friendly little girl but does not like being handled too much but will come to you for a fuss and especially for some vegetables.

4. Chutney, Coco and Mr Bruno Wasabi

Chutney, Coco and Mr Bruno Wasabi are three gorgeous little guinea pigs who all came to the centre for various reasons. They have all bonded together to make a lovely little family and are now looking for their happy ever after. Chutney is a very nervous and timid girl so will need patient and understanding adopters, while Bruno is a little more confident and with careful handling will come out of his shell a little more. Coco is a friendly little girl but does not like being handled too much but will come to you for a fuss and especially for some vegetables. Photo: RSPCA

