IN PICTURES: Here are 35 incredible photos of the snow from across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readers

Oscar, wrapped up in his snowsuit and bobble hat, enjoying his first time in the snow Photo: Kim Louise Ellis
A beautiful snowy morning in Harrogate Photo: Carol Scarisbrick
A beautiful snowy morning in Knaresborough Photo: Annie Wilkinson-Gill
A dog having fun in the snow while out on a walk in Harrogate Photo: Kelly Jackson
