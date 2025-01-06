We take a look at 35 incredible photos of the snow from across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at 35 incredible photos of the snow from across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readers
IN PICTURES: Here are 35 incredible photos of the snow from across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:00 GMT
The Harrogate district saw heavy snow fall throughout the weekend and here are some incredible photos sent in by our readers.

Send in your pictures by emailing them to [email protected] or [email protected]

Oscar, wrapped up in his snowsuit and bobble hat, enjoying his first time in the snow

Oscar, wrapped up in his snowsuit and bobble hat, enjoying his first time in the snow Photo: Kim Louise Ellis

A beautiful snowy morning in Harrogate

A beautiful snowy morning in Harrogate Photo: Carol Scarisbrick

A beautiful snowy morning in Knaresborough

A beautiful snowy morning in Knaresborough Photo: Annie Wilkinson-Gill

A dog having fun in the snow while out on a walk in Harrogate

A dog having fun in the snow while out on a walk in Harrogate Photo: Kelly Jackson

