IN PICTURES: Here are 30 fantastic photos of families enjoying the Harrogate Charity Stray Bonfire at the weekend

The much-loved Harrogate Charity Stray Bonfire returned on Saturday evening, thanks to Harrogate Round Table.

The event, which is run entirely by volunteers and is now in its 52nd year, has so far raised over £1,000 despite some of the challenges Harrogate Round Table are currently facing, including the adverse weather conditions and the cost of living crisis.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Round Table said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the incredible individuals and families who joined us on Saturday night.

"Despite the extremely wet weather, your presence illuminated our gathering and we're incredibly grateful for your unwavering support.

“The annual event has been a cherished tradition, bringing our community together for the past 52 years.

"However, due to the increased expenses and risks involved in its planning, we are faced with the unfortunate possibility that this may be the last Harrogate Charity Stray Bonfire Night that Harrogate Round Table hosts if we do not receive the necessary financial support.”

Harrogate Round Table are now turning to the community and supporters for assistance to ensure the continuity of this treasured tradition and are kindly ask for your continued support through donations.

They added: “The team firmly believes in the power of community, and with your support, we can overcome the current challenges and continue to provide memorable experiences for all.

“Please join us in preserving this wonderful tradition for future generations.”

To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-homeless-project

Did you attend a bonfire or fireworks display at the weekend? Send your photos to [email protected]

1 . HARROGATE CHARITY STRAY BONFIRE NIGHT 2023 Crowds gathered on the Stray in Harrogate to see the spectacular bonfire and fireworks display Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . HARROGATE CHARITY STRAY BONFIRE NIGHT 2023 The fireworks on display Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

