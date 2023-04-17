IN PICTURES: Here are 28 small animals available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch – including cats, rabbits, hamsters, rats and birds

1 . Shadow

Shadow is a 13-month-old domestic short haired who is a very sweet but shy girl that came to the centre as her owner could no longer keep her. She can take a while to settle into a new way of life but once she realises it is all ok she is ever so friendly and loves to snuggle. Shadow is a gentle kind cat who once settled will make a really great family pet and she will need adopters who will help her overcome a few insecurities. She is still young and has so much new to learn and experience. Photo: RSPCA