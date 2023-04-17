IN PICTURES: Here are 28 small animals available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch – including cats, rabbits, hamsters, rats and birds

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 28 small animals that are available for adoption and looking for a new home.
We take a look at those that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Shadow
Shadow is a 13-month-old domestic short haired who is a very sweet but shy girl that came to the centre as her owner could no longer keep her. She can take a while to settle into a new way of life but once she realises it is all ok she is ever so friendly and loves to snuggle. Shadow is a gentle kind cat who once settled will make a really great family pet and she will need adopters who will help her overcome a few insecurities. She is still young and has so much new to learn and experience. Photo: RSPCA
2. Bakewell, Domino, Genie, Roo, Floof and Neptune
Bakewell, Domino, Genie, Roo, Floof and Neptune are very sweet rabbits who came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. They will need some extra TLC and handling as they can be a little skittish. They have come on so much since first arriving at the centre and they have their whole lives to look forward to now. Photo: RSPCA
3. Bucky and Frosty
Bucky and Frosty are budgies that came to the centre for different reasons, but they have bonded with each other so the centre would love for someone to adopt them together. They are great little birds who are always on the move and flying around the aviary, singing away and enjoying life. Photo: RSPCA
4. Peggy
Peggy is a domestic short haired who is a sweet but scared little girl that came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. Poor little Peggy spent the first few days hiding away and shutting out the outside world but now Peggy has settled, she is slowly coming out of her shell. She still likes to hide but if you approach her quietly then she will then come out for a fuss. Once settled Peggy will make a wonderful pet, she just needs someone to give her a chance. Photo: RSPCA