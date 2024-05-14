We take a look at 27 stunning photos of the Aurora Borealis dazzling skies across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at 27 stunning photos of the Aurora Borealis dazzling skies across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readers
IN PICTURES: Here are 27 stunning photos of the Aurora Borealis dazzling skies across the district sent in by Harrogate Advertiser readers

By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th May 2024, 16:09 BST
There was a breathtaking display of colour in the skies above the Harrogate district at the weekend as the Aurora Borealis made an appearance.

We asked for you to send in your pictures of the northern lights and you didn’t disappoint, as we received over 100+ photos

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above Green Hammerton on Friday evening

1. AURORA BOREALIS

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above Green Hammerton on Friday evening Photo: Doreen Hodgson

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above the Harrogate district on Friday evening

2. AURORA BOREALIS

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above the Harrogate district on Friday evening Photo: Andrew Bellerby

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above Knaresborough on Friday evening

3. AURORA BOREALIS

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above Knaresborough on Friday evening Photo: Melanie Hines

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above the Harrogate district on Friday evening

4. AURORA BOREALIS

The stunning northern lights dazzling skies above the Harrogate district on Friday evening Photo: Emma Harry Dearlove

