IN PICTURES: Here are 25 photos from a fantastic day of fundraising as the popular Race for Life returned to Harrogate

The Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is an inspiring series of 3km, 5km and 10km events which raises millions of pounds every year.
Here are some fantastic pictures from the event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…
1. RACE FOR LIFE 2024
Chris Slamey, Sophie Slamey, Sarah Temple, Shay Temple (aged two) and Jake Dubbles getting ready to take part in the racePhoto: Gerard Binks
2. RACE FOR LIFE 2024
Fundraisers of all ages getting warmed up ready to take part in the 3km, 5km and 10km racesPhoto: Gerard Binks
3. RACE FOR LIFE 2024
Louise Moore, Melanie Foster and Daiva Martinkiene getting ready to take part in the racePhoto: Gerard Binks
4. RACE FOR LIFE 2024
A huge well done to Cat Haigh who was the first woman to cross the finishing line of the 10km racePhoto: Gerard Binks
