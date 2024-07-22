We take a look at 25 photos from a fantastic day of fundraising as the popular Race for Life returned to HarrogateWe take a look at 25 photos from a fantastic day of fundraising as the popular Race for Life returned to Harrogate
IN PICTURES: Here are 25 photos from a fantastic day of fundraising as the popular Race for Life returned to Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 16:05 BST
Race for Life returned to the Stray on Sunday where hundreds of women, men and children took part in a bumper day of events.

The Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is an inspiring series of 3km, 5km and 10km events which raises millions of pounds every year.

Here are some fantastic pictures from the event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

Chris Slamey, Sophie Slamey, Sarah Temple, Shay Temple (aged two) and Jake Dubbles getting ready to take part in the race

Chris Slamey, Sophie Slamey, Sarah Temple, Shay Temple (aged two) and Jake Dubbles getting ready to take part in the racePhoto: Gerard Binks

Fundraisers of all ages getting warmed up ready to take part in the 3km, 5km and 10km races

Fundraisers of all ages getting warmed up ready to take part in the 3km, 5km and 10km racesPhoto: Gerard Binks

Louise Moore, Melanie Foster and Daiva Martinkiene getting ready to take part in the race

Louise Moore, Melanie Foster and Daiva Martinkiene getting ready to take part in the racePhoto: Gerard Binks

A huge well done to Cat Haigh who was the first woman to cross the finishing line of the 10km race

A huge well done to Cat Haigh who was the first woman to cross the finishing line of the 10km racePhoto: Gerard Binks

