IN PICTURES: Here are 25 incredibly moving photos as the Harrogate district comes together for Remembrance Sunday

On Sunday, November 10, the whole country came together to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women who have died in wars and other military conflicts over the years.

A parade and service took place at the War Memorial in Harrogate town centre which included representatives from the Army Foundation College, the Royal British Legion, regimental associations and uniformed cadets.

The Harrogate Brigantes Rotary also arranged a service at Stonefall Cemetery in the afternoon where wreaths were laid at the war memorial and red carnations were laid on each grave to remember the fallen.

A number of other services also took place across the region, including in Ripon, Wetherby, Knaresborough and Nidderdale.

Here are some incredibly moving pictures from Remembrance Sunday in Harrogate thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

