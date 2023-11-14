IN PICTURES: Here are 24 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 10 dogs and 14 cats available for adoption.
We take a look at 24 dogs and cats that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Tyke
Tyke is a four-year-old Fox Terrier Cross who came to the centre via an inspector after his welfare had been compromised. On arriving at the centre it was very clear poor Tyke had not had the best of lives. He was very confused about life in general and did not really know how to act with people. Tyke and the staff at the centre have been working alongside a behaviourist and this sweet little guy has come on in leaps and bounds - the difference is amazing. Photo: RSPCA
2. Maggie
Maggie is a three-year-old domestic short haired who is a very sweet girl that came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. Maggie is a very friendly and playful girl who is a happy cat that loves life. She is now ready to search for a family who will give her the home that she really deserves. Maggie is always first in line for a fuss and loves playing with her toys with you. If you give her a chance to show what a cracking cat she is, you will not regret it. Photo: RSPCA
3. Oscar
Oscar is a ten-month-old French Bulldog who is a sweet boy that came to the centre via the dog wardens. He is young, playful and a happy little guy who is looking for a family who will love and cherish him. He can be quite a sensitive guy who can be a little on the shy side when meeting new people but he just needs some confidence building. Once he knows you he is a cheeky little man with a happy go lucky character. He loves to sit on your lap for snuggles so is looking for a family who will let him share the sofa with. Photo: RSPCA
4. Suzie
Suzie is a two-year-old domestic short haired who is a sweet girl that has sadly been returned to the centre as her adopters became allergic to her. Originally Suzie was brought in as a stray in pretty poor condition as she was dirty, underweight and run down. But with decent food, vet care and lots of TLC, Suzie flourished into the beautiful cat that she is today. She is a friendly and playful girl who loves to be around her family and also loves to sunbathe so will find any sun spot in the house. Photo: RSPCA