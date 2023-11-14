IN PICTURES: Here are 24 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

3 . Oscar

Oscar is a ten-month-old French Bulldog who is a sweet boy that came to the centre via the dog wardens. He is young, playful and a happy little guy who is looking for a family who will love and cherish him. He can be quite a sensitive guy who can be a little on the shy side when meeting new people but he just needs some confidence building. Once he knows you he is a cheeky little man with a happy go lucky character. He loves to sit on your lap for snuggles so is looking for a family who will let him share the sofa with. Photo: RSPCA