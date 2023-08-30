News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 21 snaps of Harrogate Advertiser readers’ four-legged friends to celebrate International Dog Day 2023

It was International Dog Day on Saturday (26 August) and to celebrate, we take a look at some pictures of your beloved pooch pals.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:28 BST

We asked for you to send in your pictures of your four-legged friends and you didn’t disappoint, as we received over 200+ photos

Keep an eye out on our website for more pictures of your beloved pooches over the coming weeks

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Alora the seven-month-old Sprollie enjoying a walk at Grimwith Reservoir

1. INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2023

Alora the seven-month-old Sprollie enjoying a walk at Grimwith Reservoir Photo: Jane Hooren

George celebrating the King's Coronation back in May

2. INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2023

George celebrating the King's Coronation back in May Photo: Susanna Lewis

Douglas the Cavapoo enjoying the sunshine

3. INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2023

Douglas the Cavapoo enjoying the sunshine Photo: Peter Phelan

Bonnie and Freddie the Coton de Tulear's enjoying a shopping trip

4. INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2023

Bonnie and Freddie the Coton de Tulear's enjoying a shopping trip Photo: Amanda Ward

