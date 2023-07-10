IN PICTURES: Here are 21 photos from a brilliant day of fundraising as the Race For Life returned to Harrogate
The much-loved Race for Life returned to the Stray on Sunday where hundreds of women, men and children took part in a bumper day of events.
By Lucy Chappell
The Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 3km, 5km, 10km, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.
Here we take a look at some brilliant photos as the Race For Life returned to Harrogate thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...
