IN PICTURES: Here are 21 photos from a brilliant day of fundraising as the Race For Life returned to Harrogate

The much-loved Race for Life returned to the Stray on Sunday where hundreds of women, men and children took part in a bumper day of events.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:36 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST

The Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 3km, 5km, 10km, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research. 

Here we take a look at some brilliant photos as the Race For Life returned to Harrogate thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

Fundraisers of all ages getting warmed up ready to take part in the 3km and 5km races

1. RACE FOR LIFE 2023

Fundraisers of all ages getting warmed up ready to take part in the 3km and 5km races Photo: Gerard Binks

Isabela and Lenuta Robinson getting ready to take part in the race

2. RACE FOR LIFE 2023

Isabela and Lenuta Robinson getting ready to take part in the race Photo: Gerard Binks

Fundraisers taking part in the 3km and 5km race - even the dogs were getting involved

3. RACE FOR LIFE 2023

Fundraisers taking part in the 3km and 5km race - even the dogs were getting involved Photo: Gerard Binks

Andrea Thompson, Reece Thompson and Pauline Panicca getting ready to take part in the race

4. RACE FOR LIFE 2023

Andrea Thompson, Reece Thompson and Pauline Panicca getting ready to take part in the race Photo: Gerard Binks

