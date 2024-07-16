We take a look at 21 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branchWe take a look at 21 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch
We take a look at 21 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

IN PICTURES: Here are 21 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

By Lucy Chappell
Published 16th Jul 2024, 16:11 BST
The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch have nine dogs and twelve cats available for adoption.

We take a look at 21 dogs and cats that are looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…

For more information about the animals that are currently available for adoption, visit https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

Tara is a eight-month-old German Shepherd who came to the centre as her previous owner could no longer manage her. Tara is a very friendly girl who is young, lively and extremely intelligent. She will need a very active home where she has a job to do and will need experienced adopters who will not only give her the physical exercise she needs but also to keep her mentally stimulated. Tara is a super girl who is ready and waiting to make someone a very loyal and loving best friend.

1. Tara

Tara is a eight-month-old German Shepherd who came to the centre as her previous owner could no longer manage her. Tara is a very friendly girl who is young, lively and extremely intelligent. She will need a very active home where she has a job to do and will need experienced adopters who will not only give her the physical exercise she needs but also to keep her mentally stimulated. Tara is a super girl who is ready and waiting to make someone a very loyal and loving best friend. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Tigers Eye is a nine-week-old domestic short haired who came to the centre with his brothers and sisters. Tigers Eye is a very sweet but shy little kitten who is now looking for a loving and forever home. Tigers Eye is a lively, playful and cheeky little kitten who now has a bright future to look forward to. He will need adopters who are at home most of the time while he is still so young.

2. Tigers Eye

Tigers Eye is a nine-week-old domestic short haired who came to the centre with his brothers and sisters. Tigers Eye is a very sweet but shy little kitten who is now looking for a loving and forever home. Tigers Eye is a lively, playful and cheeky little kitten who now has a bright future to look forward to. He will need adopters who are at home most of the time while he is still so young. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Sasha is a five-year-old German Shepherd who is a gorgeous and gentle girl who came to the centre via an inspector after she was found living in absolutely horrendous conditions. Sasha was malnourished, her coat was in a shocking condition and she was quite shy. She is now well on the road to recovery and ready to start looking for the loving home that she so deserves. Sasha will make the people lucky enough to adopt her the most wonderful, faithful and loyal best friend they could ask for.

3. Sasha

Sasha is a five-year-old German Shepherd who is a gorgeous and gentle girl who came to the centre via an inspector after she was found living in absolutely horrendous conditions. Sasha was malnourished, her coat was in a shocking condition and she was quite shy. She is now well on the road to recovery and ready to start looking for the loving home that she so deserves. Sasha will make the people lucky enough to adopt her the most wonderful, faithful and loyal best friend they could ask for. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Malachite is a nine-week-old domestic short haired who came to the centre with his brothers and sisters. Malachite is a very sweet but shy little kitten who is now looking for a loving and forever home. Malachite is a lively, playful and cheeky little kitten who now has a bright future to look forward to. He will need adopters who are at home most of the time while he is still so young.

4. Malachite

Malachite is a nine-week-old domestic short haired who came to the centre with his brothers and sisters. Malachite is a very sweet but shy little kitten who is now looking for a loving and forever home. Malachite is a lively, playful and cheeky little kitten who now has a bright future to look forward to. He will need adopters who are at home most of the time while he is still so young. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice