IN PICTURES: Here are 21 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at 21 dogs and cats that are looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Tara
Tara is a eight-month-old German Shepherd who came to the centre as her previous owner could no longer manage her. Tara is a very friendly girl who is young, lively and extremely intelligent. She will need a very active home where she has a job to do and will need experienced adopters who will not only give her the physical exercise she needs but also to keep her mentally stimulated. Tara is a super girl who is ready and waiting to make someone a very loyal and loving best friend. Photo: RSPCA
2. Tigers Eye
Tigers Eye is a nine-week-old domestic short haired who came to the centre with his brothers and sisters. Tigers Eye is a very sweet but shy little kitten who is now looking for a loving and forever home. Tigers Eye is a lively, playful and cheeky little kitten who now has a bright future to look forward to. He will need adopters who are at home most of the time while he is still so young. Photo: RSPCA
3. Sasha
Sasha is a five-year-old German Shepherd who is a gorgeous and gentle girl who came to the centre via an inspector after she was found living in absolutely horrendous conditions. Sasha was malnourished, her coat was in a shocking condition and she was quite shy. She is now well on the road to recovery and ready to start looking for the loving home that she so deserves. Sasha will make the people lucky enough to adopt her the most wonderful, faithful and loyal best friend they could ask for. Photo: RSPCA
4. Malachite
Malachite is a nine-week-old domestic short haired who came to the centre with his brothers and sisters. Malachite is a very sweet but shy little kitten who is now looking for a loving and forever home. Malachite is a lively, playful and cheeky little kitten who now has a bright future to look forward to. He will need adopters who are at home most of the time while he is still so young. Photo: RSPCA
