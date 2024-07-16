IN PICTURES: Here are 21 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

3 . Sasha

Sasha is a five-year-old German Shepherd who is a gorgeous and gentle girl who came to the centre via an inspector after she was found living in absolutely horrendous conditions. Sasha was malnourished, her coat was in a shocking condition and she was quite shy. She is now well on the road to recovery and ready to start looking for the loving home that she so deserves. Sasha will make the people lucky enough to adopt her the most wonderful, faithful and loyal best friend they could ask for. Photo: RSPCA