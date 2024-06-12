IN PICTURES: Here are 21 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

2 . Gary

Gary is a 15-month-old domestic short haired who came to the centre via an inspector after his needs were not getting met. Gary is a very anxious cat who does not trust people very quickly. You have to work hard to gain his trust but once you have earnt that trust, he is a very loyal, loving and faithful best friend. Once he gets to know you, he absolutely loves a fuss and actually can not get enough. He loves his feather wand toy which is the way to his heart. Photo: RSPCA