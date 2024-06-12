IN PICTURES: Here are 21 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at 21 dogs and cats that are looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Sasha
Sasha is a five-year-old German Shepherd who is a gorgeous and gentle girl who came to the centre via an inspector after she was found living in absolutely horrendous conditions. Sasha was malnourished, her coat was in a shocking condition and she was quite shy. She is now well on the road to recovery and ready to start looking for the loving home that she so deserves. Sasha will make the people lucky enough to adopt her the most wonderful, faithful and loyal best friend they could ask for. Photo: RSPCA
2. Gary
Gary is a 15-month-old domestic short haired who came to the centre via an inspector after his needs were not getting met. Gary is a very anxious cat who does not trust people very quickly. You have to work hard to gain his trust but once you have earnt that trust, he is a very loyal, loving and faithful best friend. Once he gets to know you, he absolutely loves a fuss and actually can not get enough. He loves his feather wand toy which is the way to his heart. Photo: RSPCA
3. Lexi
Lexi is a nine-year-old German Shepherd who is a really sweet and gentle girl that came to the centre via an inspector after she was found living in absolutely horrendous conditions. Lexi was malnourished, her coat was in a shocking condition and sadly she needed medical treatment. She is now well on the way to a full recovery and ready to start looking for the loving home that she so deserves. After such a sad past, Lexi absolutely deserves the very best in life. Photo: RSPCA
4. Donald
Donald is a six-month-old domestic short haired who is a sweet boy that came to the centre as his previous owner could no longer keep him. He is a great little lad, very friendly, playful and just an all round good egg who will make a wonderful family pet. Donald is a chilled guy who spends most of his time snoozing away but as soon as it is playtime, he is wide awake and ready for a good time. Donald will bring so much joy into his new families life. Photo: RSPCA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.