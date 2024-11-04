We take a look at 21 brilliant photos of people enjoying the Harrogate charity bonfire and fireworks display on the Strayplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Here are 21 brilliant photos of people enjoying the Harrogate charity bonfire and fireworks display on the Stray

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:03 BST
The much-loved Harrogate bonfire and fireworks display returned to the Stray on Saturday, thanks to Harrogate and District RoundTable.

Now in its 53rd year, it was a big hit with visitors which saw an incredible display of fireworks, live music, entertainment, refreshments and a huge bonfire

The event is funded entirely by donations from the public and sponsorship from local companies and this year will be used to support local charity, Saint Michael's Hospice.

Tony Collins, Chief Executive of St Michael’s Hospice, said: “We’re really pleased to be associated with this popular community event.

"The money raised will enable us to continue our work offering vital hospice care, emotional wellbeing and bereavement support to local communities.”

To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/b45468f3

Alternatively, you can also donate by texting STRAYBONFIRE to 70560 to donate £5.

Did you attend a bonfire or fireworks display at the weekend? Send in your photos to [email protected]

Thousands of people gathered on the Stray in Harrogate to see the spectacular bonfire and fireworks display

1. HARROGATE BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY 2024

Thousands of people gathered on the Stray in Harrogate to see the spectacular bonfire and fireworks display

The incredible fireworks display

2. HARROGATE BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY 2024

The incredible fireworks display

Thousands of people gathered on the Stray in Harrogate to see the spectacular bonfire and fireworks display

3. HARROGATE BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY 2024

Photo: Gerard Binks

The huge bonfire keeping people warm as they wait for the fireworks display

4. HARROGATE BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY 2024

The huge bonfire keeping people warm as they wait for the fireworks display

