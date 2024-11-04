Now in its 53rd year, it was a big hit with visitors which saw an incredible display of fireworks, live music, entertainment, refreshments and a huge bonfire

The event is funded entirely by donations from the public and sponsorship from local companies and this year will be used to support local charity, Saint Michael's Hospice.

Tony Collins, Chief Executive of St Michael’s Hospice, said: “We’re really pleased to be associated with this popular community event.

"The money raised will enable us to continue our work offering vital hospice care, emotional wellbeing and bereavement support to local communities.”

To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/b45468f3

Alternatively, you can also donate by texting STRAYBONFIRE to 70560 to donate £5.

Did you attend a bonfire or fireworks display at the weekend? Send in your photos to [email protected]

1 . HARROGATE BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY 2024 Thousands of people gathered on the Stray in Harrogate to see the spectacular bonfire and fireworks display Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . HARROGATE BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY 2024 The incredible fireworks display Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . HARROGATE BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY 2024 Thousands of people gathered on the Stray in Harrogate to see the spectacular bonfire and fireworks display Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales