The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 65 animals that are available for adoption, including 20 dogs.
We take a look at 20 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Princess
Princess is an 11-year-old Yorkie Cross who came to the centre via the local dog warden as an unclaimed stray. Princess is a sweet girl and she will need experienced adopters who will give her the time, space and patience required to help her settle in. Princess has some behavioural issues which she is seeing a behaviourist for so potential adopters will need to commit to working alongside the behaviourist. Photo: RSPCA
2. Moose
Moose is a ten-month-old Staffy who is a really sweet boy that was born at the centre. Moose is a lively, active and energetic boy who just loves life and is a happy go lucky guy that just wants to have fun and enjoy life to the max. He loves his walks and being out and about meeting new people so he will need an active family who will take him on lots of adventures. Mose is still young and has a lot still to learn but he is an intelligent dog that loves to take on new challenges. If you are looking for a happy, fun and active dog to join your family then look no further, Moose is waiting for you. Photo: RSPCA
3. Rueben
Rueben is a seven-week-old Collie Cross who was born at the centre after his mother was brought in by an inspector. He is very sweet and is looking forward to a long, healthy and happy life full of fun and adventures. Photo: RSPCA
4. Gordon
Gordon is a seven-week-old Collie Cross who was born at the centre after his mother was brought in by an inspector. He is very sweet and is looking forward to a long, healthy and happy life full of fun and adventures. Photo: RSPCA