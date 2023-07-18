2 . Moose

Moose is a ten-month-old Staffy who is a really sweet boy that was born at the centre. Moose is a lively, active and energetic boy who just loves life and is a happy go lucky guy that just wants to have fun and enjoy life to the max. He loves his walks and being out and about meeting new people so he will need an active family who will take him on lots of adventures. Mose is still young and has a lot still to learn but he is an intelligent dog that loves to take on new challenges. If you are looking for a happy, fun and active dog to join your family then look no further, Moose is waiting for you. Photo: RSPCA