The first Tractor Fest took place in 2007 and has since grown in size and popularity, attracting tractor and engine enthusiasts from all over the country.

It is a great day out for anyone, of any age interested in farm or industrial machinery, with something on offer for everyone.

We take a look at some brilliant pictures from the event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

1 . Tractor Fest 2024 Eden Philip (aged four) sat on a 1960's David Brown Selectamatic Tractor Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . Tractor Fest 2024 Pete Donaldson enjoying the festival in the sunshine while sat on his tractor Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . Tractor Fest 2024 The vintage tractors on parade in the main ring at the show Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . Tractor Fest 2024 Joey Sedgwick (aged three) and his sister Nora Sedgwick (aged five) with a Massey Ferguson 165 Tractor Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales