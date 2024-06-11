We take a look at 19 photos from a brilliant weekend at Tractor Fest 2024 in the beautiful grounds of Newby Hall in RiponWe take a look at 19 photos from a brilliant weekend at Tractor Fest 2024 in the beautiful grounds of Newby Hall in Ripon
We take a look at 19 photos from a brilliant weekend at Tractor Fest 2024 in the beautiful grounds of Newby Hall in Ripon

IN PICTURES: Here are 19 photos from a brilliant weekend at Tractor Fest 2024 in the beautiful grounds of Newby Hall in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Jun 2024, 15:31 BST
The much-loved Tractor Fest returned at the weekend and we take a look at some of the best photos from the day.

The first Tractor Fest took place in 2007 and has since grown in size and popularity, attracting tractor and engine enthusiasts from all over the country.

It is a great day out for anyone, of any age interested in farm or industrial machinery, with something on offer for everyone.

We take a look at some brilliant pictures from the event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Eden Philip (aged four) sat on a 1960's David Brown Selectamatic Tractor

1. Tractor Fest 2024

Eden Philip (aged four) sat on a 1960's David Brown Selectamatic Tractor Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Pete Donaldson enjoying the festival in the sunshine while sat on his tractor

2. Tractor Fest 2024

Pete Donaldson enjoying the festival in the sunshine while sat on his tractor Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
The vintage tractors on parade in the main ring at the show

3. Tractor Fest 2024

The vintage tractors on parade in the main ring at the show Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Joey Sedgwick (aged three) and his sister Nora Sedgwick (aged five) with a Massey Ferguson 165 Tractor

4. Tractor Fest 2024

Joey Sedgwick (aged three) and his sister Nora Sedgwick (aged five) with a Massey Ferguson 165 Tractor Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Ripon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.