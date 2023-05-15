IN PICTURES: Here are 19 brilliant snaps from a fantastic weekend at Glampfest in Knaresborough
Glampfest returned to Knaresborough at the weekend, an annual charity festival celebrating the great outdoors, fabulous food and family vibes, set against the backdrop of the beautiful countryside.
Held in the fields on Market Flat Lane near Knaresborough, hundreds of people enjoyed a weekend of camping, food, music and more
As well as offering lots of fun, the event was raising money for two local charities, Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre and This Is Luke
Here are some brilliant pictures from the weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…
