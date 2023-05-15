News you can trust since 1836
The ever-popular Glampfest returned to Knaresborough at the weekend, an annual charity festival celebrating the great outdoors, fabulous food and family vibes

IN PICTURES: Here are 19 brilliant snaps from a fantastic weekend at Glampfest in Knaresborough

Glampfest returned to Knaresborough at the weekend, an annual charity festival celebrating the great outdoors, fabulous food and family vibes, set against the backdrop of the beautiful countryside.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th May 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:59 BST

Held in the fields on Market Flat Lane near Knaresborough, hundreds of people enjoyed a weekend of camping, food, music and more

As well as offering lots of fun, the event was raising money for two local charities, Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre and This Is Luke

Here are some brilliant pictures from the weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

A VW camper van decked out for a weekend full of fun at the festival

1. GLAMPFEST 2023

A VW camper van decked out for a weekend full of fun at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Children of all ages enjoying toasting marshmallows in the Forest School Area of the festival

2. GLAMPFEST 2023

Children of all ages enjoying toasting marshmallows in the Forest School Area of the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Eurovision was the fancy dress theme at the Saturday night disco

3. GLAMPFEST 2023

Eurovision was the fancy dress theme at the Saturday night disco Photo: Gerard Binks

The Aqua mum's and dad's ready to party at the festival

4. GLAMPFEST 2023

The Aqua mum's and dad's ready to party at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

